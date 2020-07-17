Lightning Systems debuts new electric Ford F-550 for shuttle buses, delivery trucks

Lightning Systems has introduced an all-electric powertrain for the popular Ford F-550 Chassis Cab. The new Lightning Electric Ford F-550 will be available in gross vehicle weight ratings (GVWR) of 17,500 to 19,500 pounds. Orders from fleets are being accepted immediately.





The new Lightning Electric Ford F-550 model will offer peak power of 180 kW (241 hp). Torque is rated at 1,100 N·m (881 lb-ft). The top speed is 65 miles per hour. The 128 kWh batterypack supports a range of more than 100 miles, depending on equipment configuration, payload, route, weather, and driver.

There is a five-year, 60,000-mile warranty on the powertrain with maintenance performed by certified local service providers.

Full regenerative braking adds range while reducing wear and tear on the friction brakes. Featuring a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery system, the new Lightning Electric Ford F-550 will accommodate a full charge in as little as two-and-a-half hours with DC fast charging.

In addition to powering new F-550 models, existing trucks and shuttle buses can be repowered as zero-emission vehicles by conversion to the Lightning all-electric powertrain.

The new Lightning Electric F-550 includes Lightning’s in-vehicle dash screen display, providing drivers real-time range, diagnostics, and efficiency data. Lightning Analytics, a cloud-based analytics system that provides predictive maintenance, route scoring, range analysis, driver behavior and geofencing for maximum range and efficiency, also is available. The analytics system provides fleets with real-time information to operate their fleet at peak efficiency.

The F-550, like all Lightning Systems vehicles, is eligible for special funding via the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Hybrid and Zero Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). The voucher program can reduce the upfront cost of advanced zero emissions fleet vehicles by 40 to 70%. Additional incentive programs are available in other states as well.