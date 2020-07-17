DOE announces $139M in funding for 55 projects to advance innovative vehicle technologies

US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette announced $139 million in federal funding for 55 projects across the country that will support new and innovative advanced vehicle technologies (DE-FOA-0002197, earlier post).

Funded through the US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), projects will conduct research in advanced batteries, electrification, and manufacturing in support of DOE’s Energy Storage Grand Challenge. Announced by Secretary Brouillette in January 2020, the Energy Storage Grand Challenge is designed to create and sustain US global leadership in energy storage technology, utilization, and exports.

Selected projects under this funding opportunity will be managed by VTO. VTO research pathways focus on fuel diversification, vehicle efficiency, energy storage, lightweight materials, and new mobility technologies to improve the overall energy efficiency and affordability of the transportation system.

For example, the projects will:

Advance lithium-ion batteries using silicon-based anodes,

Reduce the need for critical minerals such as rare-earth materials in electric drive motors and platinum group metals in emission catalysts,

Accelerate the development of smart charging technologies to mitigate potential electric vehicle impacts on the grid and maintain low-cost charging for consumers,

Improve efficiency for light-duty gasoline engines, medium- and heavy- duty natural gas engines, and agricultural off-road vehicles,

Increase demonstrations and infrastructure for advanced technology vehicles, including those for gaseous fuels,

Develop lightweight and high-performance fiber-reinforced polymer composites for vehicle applications, and

Support mobility technologies such as connected and automated vehicles, as well as innovations in transit.