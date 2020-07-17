DOE announces $139M in funding for 55 projects to advance innovative vehicle technologies

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Flying declined substantially more than driving during the current pandemic
17 July 2020

US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette announced $139 million in federal funding for 55 projects across the country that will support new and innovative advanced vehicle technologies (DE-FOA-0002197, earlier post).

Funded through the US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), projects will conduct research in advanced batteries, electrification, and manufacturing in support of DOE’s Energy Storage Grand Challenge. Announced by Secretary Brouillette in January 2020, the Energy Storage Grand Challenge is designed to create and sustain US global leadership in energy storage technology, utilization, and exports.

Selected projects under this funding opportunity will be managed by VTO. VTO research pathways focus on fuel diversification, vehicle efficiency, energy storage, lightweight materials, and new mobility technologies to improve the overall energy efficiency and affordability of the transportation system.

For example, the projects will:

  • Advance lithium-ion batteries using silicon-based anodes,

  • Reduce the need for critical minerals such as rare-earth materials in electric drive motors and platinum group metals in emission catalysts,

  • Accelerate the development of smart charging technologies to mitigate potential electric vehicle impacts on the grid and maintain low-cost charging for consumers,

  • Improve efficiency for light-duty gasoline engines, medium- and heavy- duty natural gas engines, and agricultural off-road vehicles,

  • Increase demonstrations and infrastructure for advanced technology vehicles, including those for gaseous fuels,

  • Develop lightweight and high-performance fiber-reinforced polymer composites for vehicle applications, and

  • Support mobility technologies such as connected and automated vehicles, as well as innovations in transit.

Fiscal Year 2020 Advanced Vehicle Technologies Research
DE-FOA-0002197
Applicant Project description Federal share
Area of Interest (AOI) 01a: Lithium Ion Batteries using Silicon-based Anodes-Research
The Research Foundation for The SUNY Stony Brook University Fully Fluorinated Local High Concentration Electrolytes Enabling High Energy Density Silicon Anodes $1,000,000
University of Delaware Devising mechanically compliant and chemically stable synthetic solid-electrolyte interphases on silicon using for long cycling Si anodes $1,000,000
University of Maryland Rational Electrolyte Design for Li-ion Batteries with Micro-Sized Silicon Anodes $1,000,000
AOI 01b: Lithium Ion Batteries using Silicon-based Anodes-Research, Development, and Validation
Enovix Corporation Structurally and Electrochemically Stabilized Silicon-rich Anodes for Electric Vehicle (EV) Applications $3,200,000
Group14 Technologies Inc. Rationally Designed Lithium Ion Batteries Towards Displacing Internal Combustion Engines $3,961,695
Sila Nanotechnologies Ultra-Low Volume Change Silicon-Dominant Nanocomposite Anodes for Long Calendar Life and Cycle Life $4,000,000
Solid Power Inc Solid State Lithium Ion Batteries using Silicon Composite Anodes $3,999,989
AOI 02: Low Cost Electric Traction Drive Systems Using No Heavy Rare Earth Materials
American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. Low Cost, High-Performance, Heavy Rare Earth-Free 3-In-1 Electric Drive Unit $5,000,000
Marquette University Low-Cost Rare-Earth Free Electric Drivetrain Enabled by Novel Permanent Magnets, Inverter, Integrated Design and Advanced Thermal Management $5,000,000
AOI 03: Utility Managed Smart Charging Research and Demonstration
ABB Inc. e-Mosaic: Electrification Mosaic Platform for Grid- Informed Smart Charging Management $4,933,028
Dream Team Co LLC Resilient-Interoperable-Smart Charge Management Control Systems Architecture for EVs at scale. $4,762,949
Exelon Corporation Utility Managed Smart Charging for Consumer and Grid Benefits $4,958,905
AOI 04: Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Content Reduction to Enable Cost-Effective Aftertreatment for Gasoline and Diesel Engines
General Motors LLC Slashing Platinum Group Metals Content in Catalytic Converters: An Atoms-to-Autos Approach $2,500,000
Washington State University Greatly Reduced Vehicle Platinum Group Metals Content Using Engineered, Highly Dispersed Precious Metal Catalysts $2,500,000
AOI 05: Improved Efficiency of Medium- and Heavy-Duty Natural Gas and Propane (LPG) Engines
Colorado State University Development of Advanced Combustion Strategies for Direct Injection Heavy Duty Propane Engines to Achieve Near-Diesel Engine Efficiency $3,450,085
UT - Battelle, LLC dba Oak Ridge National Laboratory Stoichiometric Spark Ignition Propane Engine with Diesel Efficiency Parity $1,549,915
Volvo Technology of America, LLC Development of a Heavy-Duty Direct-Injection Spark- Ignition Natural Gas Engine $2,176,979
AOI 06a: Research to Transform the Efficiency of Off-Road Vehicles
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory Reduced Cost & Complexity for Off-highway Aftertreatment $2,500,000
Regents of University of Minnesota Optimization and Evaluation of Energy Savings for Connected and Autonomous Off-Road Vehicles $1,670,000
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (Wabtec Corporation) Ducted Fuel Injection and Cooled Spray Technologies for Particulate Control in Heavy-Duty Diesel Engines $2,474,075
AOI 06b: Efficient Agricultural Vehicle Research, Development, and Validation
Purdue University A New Approach for Increasing Efficiency of Agricultural Tractors and Implements $2,500,000
AOI 07: Two-Stroke, Opposed Piston Engine Research and Development
Achates Power New Two-Cylinder Prototype Demonstration and Concept Design of a Next Generation Class 3-6 Opposed Piston Engine $5,000,000
AOI 08: Lightweight and High-Performance Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Composites for Vehicle Applications
Ford Motor Company Multi-functional Smart Composite Structures with $7,501,014 Electronics Integration for Smart Vehicles $7,501,014
General Motors LLC Development of Tailored Fiber-Reinforced Composites Materials Systems for High-Volume Manufacturing of Structural Battery Enclosure $7,500,000
AOI 09: Improving Transportation System Efficiency Through Better Utilization
Clemson University Understanding Human Factors to Develop Technologies to Improve User Acceptance of Pooled Rideshare for Increasing Transportation System Energy Efficiency $2,000,000
Cummins Inc Improving Freight Efficiency via a Learning-Based Optimal Freight Management System using Connectivity and Automation $2,000,000
PACCAR Inc Co-optimization of Vehicle Specification and Routing to Improve Commercial Transportation System Efficiency and Reduce Deadheading $2,000,000
AOI 10: Enabling Vehicle and Infrastructure Connectivity
Michigan Technological University Cohort-based Energy Optimization for Mixed Vehicle Classes, Powertrains, and Levels of Automation via Expanded Data Sharing Using Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure Communication $1,999,951
University of Alabama Improving Network-wide Fuel Economy and Enabling Traffic Signal Optimization Using Infrastructure and Vehicle-based Sensing and Connectivity $1,991,319
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Developing an Energy-Conscious Traffic Signal Control System for Optimized Fuel Consumption in Connect Vehicle Environments $1,893,168
AOI 11: Improving Mobility, Affordability, and Energy Efficiency Through Transit
Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority Artificial Intelligence-Engine for Optimizing Integrated Service in Mixed Fleet Transit Operations $1,750,155
Massachusetts Institute of Technology Transit-Centric Smart Mobility System for High- Growth Urban Activity Centers: Improving Energy Efficiency through Machine Learning $1,750,000
Utah State University Increasing Affordability, Energy Efficiency, and Ridership of Transit Bus Systems through Large-Scale Electrification $1,750,000
AOI 12: Gaseous Fuels Technology Demonstration Projects
Cummins Inc Integrated Fuel Cell Electric Powertrain Demonstration $3,443,663
Gas Technology Institute Field Demonstration of a Near-Zero, Tier 5 compliant, Natural Gas Hybrid Line-Haul Locomotive $2,599,733
AOI 13: Alternative Fuel Proof-of-Concept in New Communities and Fleets
Administrators of the Tulane Educational Fund Demonstrating Electric Shuttles for the New Orleans Region $737,555
American Lung Association Cold-Weather Operation, Observation and Learning Electric Vehicles: COOL EVs $997,274
Clean Fuels Ohio Zero Emission Freight Future $670,000
Denver Metro Clean Cities Coalition Delivering Clean Air in Denver: Propane Trucks and Infrastructure in Mail Delivery Application $500,000
Forth St. Louis Vehicle Electrification Rides for Seniors (SiLVERS) $500,000
Municipality of Anchorage Department of Solid Waste Services Pilot Heavy-Duty Electric Vehicle Deployment for Municipal Solid Waste Collection $689,659
Shelby County Government Advancing Climate and Innovation Goals of Memphis and Shelby County: Electrification of key fleet vehicles to capture cost savings and climate benefits $500,000
The University of Texas at Austin Medium-duty eTruck: Pilot Electrified Fleets in Urban and Regional Applications $1,000,000
AOI 14: Electric Vehicle and Charging Community Partner Projects
American Lung Association Twin Cities Electric Vehicle Community Mobility Network $6,653,985
PacifiCorp WestSmart EV@Scale: Western Smart Plug-in Regional Partnership for Electric Vehicle (EV) Adoption and Infrastructure at Scale $6,640,647
Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy The Mid-Atlantic Electrification Partnership: An Electrification Ecosystem of Intermodal Leadership and Intercity Travel $5,988,154
AOI 15: Technology Integration Open Topic
East Tennessee Clean Fuels Coalition Developing Replicable, Innovative Variants for Engagement (DRIVE) for Electric Vehicles in the USA $1,801,697
National Fire Protection Association Electric Vehicle Preparedness Toolkit and Expanded Online EV Training Courses to provide Nationwide, Multi-Disciplinary Community Outreach Education $678,087
Roush Industries Waste Not, Want Hot? A More Sustainable Way to Keep Buses Warm. Develop and demonstrate a propane powered cabin heating system for battery- electric buses $1,353,658
Transportation Energy Partnership Helping America’s Rural Counties Transition to Cleaner Fuels and Vehicles $1,078,581
West Virginia University Research Corporation VoICE-MR: Vocation Integrated Cost Estimation for Maintenance and Repair of Alternative Fuel Vehicles (AFV) $1,085,682
AOI 16: Transportation and Energy Analysis
Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois Integrated Modeling and Technoeconomic Assessment of Electric Vehicle Community Charging Hubs $350,000
Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. Analysis of Electric Heavy-Duty Driving and Infrastructure Requirements Within A Regional Area $399,999
Regents of the University of Minnesota Development of a Heavy-Duty Electric Vehicle Integration and Implementation (HEVII) Tool $399,449
University of Washington Micromobility Screening for City Opportunities Online Tool (SCOOT) $299,899

Posted on 17 July 2020 in Batteries, Connected vehicles, Electric (Battery), Emissions, Fuel Efficiency, Materials, Weight reduction

Comments

SJC_1

All this while Trump discourages investments in renewable.

Posted by: SJC_1 | 17 July 2020 at 09:46 AM

