DOE announces $139M in funding for 55 projects to advance innovative vehicle technologies
17 July 2020
US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette announced $139 million in federal funding for 55 projects across the country that will support new and innovative advanced vehicle technologies (DE-FOA-0002197, earlier post).
Funded through the US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), projects will conduct research in advanced batteries, electrification, and manufacturing in support of DOE’s Energy Storage Grand Challenge. Announced by Secretary Brouillette in January 2020, the Energy Storage Grand Challenge is designed to create and sustain US global leadership in energy storage technology, utilization, and exports.
Selected projects under this funding opportunity will be managed by VTO. VTO research pathways focus on fuel diversification, vehicle efficiency, energy storage, lightweight materials, and new mobility technologies to improve the overall energy efficiency and affordability of the transportation system.
For example, the projects will:
Advance lithium-ion batteries using silicon-based anodes,
Reduce the need for critical minerals such as rare-earth materials in electric drive motors and platinum group metals in emission catalysts,
Accelerate the development of smart charging technologies to mitigate potential electric vehicle impacts on the grid and maintain low-cost charging for consumers,
Improve efficiency for light-duty gasoline engines, medium- and heavy- duty natural gas engines, and agricultural off-road vehicles,
Increase demonstrations and infrastructure for advanced technology vehicles, including those for gaseous fuels,
Develop lightweight and high-performance fiber-reinforced polymer composites for vehicle applications, and
Support mobility technologies such as connected and automated vehicles, as well as innovations in transit.
|Fiscal Year 2020 Advanced Vehicle Technologies Research
DE-FOA-0002197
|Applicant
|Project description
|Federal share
|Area of Interest (AOI) 01a: Lithium Ion Batteries using Silicon-based Anodes-Research
|The Research Foundation for The SUNY Stony Brook University
|Fully Fluorinated Local High Concentration Electrolytes Enabling High Energy Density Silicon Anodes
|$1,000,000
|University of Delaware
|Devising mechanically compliant and chemically stable synthetic solid-electrolyte interphases on silicon using for long cycling Si anodes
|$1,000,000
|University of Maryland
|Rational Electrolyte Design for Li-ion Batteries with Micro-Sized Silicon Anodes
|$1,000,000
|AOI 01b: Lithium Ion Batteries using Silicon-based Anodes-Research, Development, and Validation
|Enovix Corporation
|Structurally and Electrochemically Stabilized Silicon-rich Anodes for Electric Vehicle (EV) Applications
|$3,200,000
|Group14 Technologies Inc.
|Rationally Designed Lithium Ion Batteries Towards Displacing Internal Combustion Engines
|$3,961,695
|Sila Nanotechnologies
|Ultra-Low Volume Change Silicon-Dominant Nanocomposite Anodes for Long Calendar Life and Cycle Life
|$4,000,000
|Solid Power Inc
|Solid State Lithium Ion Batteries using Silicon Composite Anodes
|$3,999,989
|AOI 02: Low Cost Electric Traction Drive Systems Using No Heavy Rare Earth Materials
|American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.
|Low Cost, High-Performance, Heavy Rare Earth-Free 3-In-1 Electric Drive Unit
|$5,000,000
|Marquette University
|Low-Cost Rare-Earth Free Electric Drivetrain Enabled by Novel Permanent Magnets, Inverter, Integrated Design and Advanced Thermal Management
|$5,000,000
|AOI 03: Utility Managed Smart Charging Research and Demonstration
|ABB Inc.
|e-Mosaic: Electrification Mosaic Platform for Grid- Informed Smart Charging Management
|$4,933,028
|Dream Team Co LLC
|Resilient-Interoperable-Smart Charge Management Control Systems Architecture for EVs at scale.
|$4,762,949
|Exelon Corporation
|Utility Managed Smart Charging for Consumer and Grid Benefits
|$4,958,905
|AOI 04: Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Content Reduction to Enable Cost-Effective Aftertreatment for Gasoline and Diesel Engines
|General Motors LLC
|Slashing Platinum Group Metals Content in Catalytic Converters: An Atoms-to-Autos Approach
|$2,500,000
|Washington State University
|Greatly Reduced Vehicle Platinum Group Metals Content Using Engineered, Highly Dispersed Precious Metal Catalysts
|$2,500,000
|AOI 05: Improved Efficiency of Medium- and Heavy-Duty Natural Gas and Propane (LPG) Engines
|Colorado State University
|Development of Advanced Combustion Strategies for Direct Injection Heavy Duty Propane Engines to Achieve Near-Diesel Engine Efficiency
|$3,450,085
|UT - Battelle, LLC dba Oak Ridge National Laboratory
|Stoichiometric Spark Ignition Propane Engine with Diesel Efficiency Parity
|$1,549,915
|Volvo Technology of America, LLC
|Development of a Heavy-Duty Direct-Injection Spark- Ignition Natural Gas Engine
|$2,176,979
|AOI 06a: Research to Transform the Efficiency of Off-Road Vehicles
|Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
|Reduced Cost & Complexity for Off-highway Aftertreatment
|$2,500,000
|Regents of University of Minnesota
|Optimization and Evaluation of Energy Savings for Connected and Autonomous Off-Road Vehicles
|$1,670,000
|Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (Wabtec Corporation)
|Ducted Fuel Injection and Cooled Spray Technologies for Particulate Control in Heavy-Duty Diesel Engines
|$2,474,075
|AOI 06b: Efficient Agricultural Vehicle Research, Development, and Validation
|Purdue University
|A New Approach for Increasing Efficiency of Agricultural Tractors and Implements
|$2,500,000
|AOI 07: Two-Stroke, Opposed Piston Engine Research and Development
|Achates Power
|New Two-Cylinder Prototype Demonstration and Concept Design of a Next Generation Class 3-6 Opposed Piston Engine
|$5,000,000
|AOI 08: Lightweight and High-Performance Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Composites for Vehicle Applications
|Ford Motor Company
|Multi-functional Smart Composite Structures with $7,501,014 Electronics Integration for Smart Vehicles
|$7,501,014
|General Motors LLC
|Development of Tailored Fiber-Reinforced Composites Materials Systems for High-Volume Manufacturing of Structural Battery Enclosure
|$7,500,000
|AOI 09: Improving Transportation System Efficiency Through Better Utilization
|Clemson University
|Understanding Human Factors to Develop Technologies to Improve User Acceptance of Pooled Rideshare for Increasing Transportation System Energy Efficiency
|$2,000,000
|Cummins Inc
|Improving Freight Efficiency via a Learning-Based Optimal Freight Management System using Connectivity and Automation
|$2,000,000
|PACCAR Inc
|Co-optimization of Vehicle Specification and Routing to Improve Commercial Transportation System Efficiency and Reduce Deadheading
|$2,000,000
|AOI 10: Enabling Vehicle and Infrastructure Connectivity
|Michigan Technological University
|Cohort-based Energy Optimization for Mixed Vehicle Classes, Powertrains, and Levels of Automation via Expanded Data Sharing Using Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure Communication
|$1,999,951
|University of Alabama
|Improving Network-wide Fuel Economy and Enabling Traffic Signal Optimization Using Infrastructure and Vehicle-based Sensing and Connectivity
|$1,991,319
|University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
|Developing an Energy-Conscious Traffic Signal Control System for Optimized Fuel Consumption in Connect Vehicle Environments
|$1,893,168
|AOI 11: Improving Mobility, Affordability, and Energy Efficiency Through Transit
|Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority
|Artificial Intelligence-Engine for Optimizing Integrated Service in Mixed Fleet Transit Operations
|$1,750,155
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|Transit-Centric Smart Mobility System for High- Growth Urban Activity Centers: Improving Energy Efficiency through Machine Learning
|$1,750,000
|Utah State University
|Increasing Affordability, Energy Efficiency, and Ridership of Transit Bus Systems through Large-Scale Electrification
|$1,750,000
|AOI 12: Gaseous Fuels Technology Demonstration Projects
|Cummins Inc
|Integrated Fuel Cell Electric Powertrain Demonstration
|$3,443,663
|Gas Technology Institute
|Field Demonstration of a Near-Zero, Tier 5 compliant, Natural Gas Hybrid Line-Haul Locomotive
|$2,599,733
|AOI 13: Alternative Fuel Proof-of-Concept in New Communities and Fleets
|Administrators of the Tulane Educational Fund
|Demonstrating Electric Shuttles for the New Orleans Region
|$737,555
|American Lung Association
|Cold-Weather Operation, Observation and Learning Electric Vehicles: COOL EVs
|$997,274
|Clean Fuels Ohio
|Zero Emission Freight Future
|$670,000
|Denver Metro Clean Cities Coalition
|Delivering Clean Air in Denver: Propane Trucks and Infrastructure in Mail Delivery Application
|$500,000
|Forth
|St. Louis Vehicle Electrification Rides for Seniors (SiLVERS)
|$500,000
|Municipality of Anchorage Department of Solid Waste Services
|Pilot Heavy-Duty Electric Vehicle Deployment for Municipal Solid Waste Collection
|$689,659
|Shelby County Government
|Advancing Climate and Innovation Goals of Memphis and Shelby County: Electrification of key fleet vehicles to capture cost savings and climate benefits
|$500,000
|The University of Texas at Austin
|Medium-duty eTruck: Pilot Electrified Fleets in Urban and Regional Applications
|$1,000,000
|AOI 14: Electric Vehicle and Charging Community Partner Projects
|American Lung Association
|Twin Cities Electric Vehicle Community Mobility Network
|$6,653,985
|PacifiCorp
|WestSmart EV@Scale: Western Smart Plug-in Regional Partnership for Electric Vehicle (EV) Adoption and Infrastructure at Scale
|$6,640,647
|Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy
|The Mid-Atlantic Electrification Partnership: An Electrification Ecosystem of Intermodal Leadership and Intercity Travel
|$5,988,154
|AOI 15: Technology Integration Open Topic
|East Tennessee Clean Fuels Coalition
|Developing Replicable, Innovative Variants for Engagement (DRIVE) for Electric Vehicles in the USA
|$1,801,697
|National Fire Protection Association
|Electric Vehicle Preparedness Toolkit and Expanded Online EV Training Courses to provide Nationwide, Multi-Disciplinary Community Outreach Education
|$678,087
|Roush Industries
|Waste Not, Want Hot? A More Sustainable Way to Keep Buses Warm. Develop and demonstrate a propane powered cabin heating system for battery- electric buses
|$1,353,658
|Transportation Energy Partnership
|Helping America’s Rural Counties Transition to Cleaner Fuels and Vehicles
|$1,078,581
|West Virginia University Research Corporation
|VoICE-MR: Vocation Integrated Cost Estimation for Maintenance and Repair of Alternative Fuel Vehicles (AFV)
|$1,085,682
|AOI 16: Transportation and Energy Analysis
|Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois
|Integrated Modeling and Technoeconomic Assessment of Electric Vehicle Community Charging Hubs
|$350,000
|Electric Power Research Institute, Inc.
|Analysis of Electric Heavy-Duty Driving and Infrastructure Requirements Within A Regional Area
|$399,999
|Regents of the University of Minnesota
|Development of a Heavy-Duty Electric Vehicle Integration and Implementation (HEVII) Tool
|$399,449
|University of Washington
|Micromobility Screening for City Opportunities Online Tool (SCOOT)
|$299,899
All this while Trump discourages investments in renewable.
Posted by: SJC_1 | 17 July 2020 at 09:46 AM