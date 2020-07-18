Jaguar Land Rover produces more than 1.5M Ingenium engines; adds new straight-six diesel MHEV to family; fuel cell concept coming

Jaguar Land Rover has now produced more than 1.5 million Ingenium engines at its Engine Manufacturing Center in Wolverhampton, UK. The UK manufacturer is now adding a new straight-six diesel to the family.

The advanced Ingenium family, which includes a range of diesel, gasoline and electrified engines, are built to maximise performance while at the same time reducing the environmental impact and running costs for customers. Developed and manufactured in-house in the UK, Jaguar and Land Rover’s all-aluminium Ingenium engine designs are modular, flexible and scalable, with common core technologies.

The latest addition to the Ingenium range is the six-cylinder diesel engine, which offers enhanced performance, smoothness and efficiency, powering the new Range Rover and new Range Rover Sport. The advanced in-line Ingenium diesel engine, featuring mild hybrid technology (MHEV), joins the range of six-cylinder gasoline and four-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines.





The latest six-cylinder diesel shares its manufacturing facilities with the six-cylinder gasoline engine, which was successfully launched last year. These include machining of the key architecture, cylinder head, cylinder block and crankshaft, as well as the assembly and testing of the engine.

The evolving, efficient Ingenium family supports the company’s long-term commitment to reduce vehicle emissions and improve fuel economy across its vehicle range. This is part of its Destination Zero mission and a commitment to reducing emissions and making environments cleaner through relentless innovation.

Jaguar Land Rover said it will continue to develop its Ingenium technology, continue to advance the electrification of its model line-up and establish a concept hydrogen fuel cell powertrain solution.

The Engine Manufacturing Centre also houses the assembly of Electric Drive Units (EDUs), offering full flexibility between new gasoline and diesel engines and EDUs for those customers who want to make the switch from conventional to electrified vehicles.

The Wolverhampton site is complemented by a growing electrification ecosystem in the Midlands, with the Battery Assembly Center at nearby Hams Hall assembling PHEV and BEV batteries. Together, they will power the next generation of Jaguar and Land Rover electrified vehicles.

The Engine Manufacturing Center supplies engines to Jaguar Land Rover’s global vehicle operations, with a large majority of those powertrain units used in UK-based facilities including Solihull, home of the recently announced new Range Rover and new Range Rover Sport.