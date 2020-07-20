Britishvolt and the Welsh Government sign MoU to develop 30 GWh battery manufacturing plant at Bro Tathan

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
20 July 2020

Britishvolt has signed an MOU with the Welsh Government as both parties work together on plans to develop a commercially viable 30 GWh battery manufacturing plant, and supplementary 200MW solar plant, at the former RAF base at Bro Tathan, Vale of Glamorgan, South Wales.

Brotathan

After six months of careful analysis, the site was narrowed down from more than 40 locations, due to a number of factors including: import/export accessibility; availability of labor and skilled staff; and convenient geographical proximity to customers and local industrial companies.

Both parties have now signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the potential of building the UK’s first full cycle battery cell gigaplant subject to UK government funding through the Automotive Transformation Fund, to produce lithium-ion cylindrical and pouch cells primarily servicing the automotive market.

A successful outcome of the partnership could enable the scalable production of a world-class portfolio of lithium ion batteries, creating and expanding an onshore manufacturing ecosystem and supply chain to support the country's "Road to Zero" emissions targets, and transition to electrification.

Britishvolt anticipates that the initial £1.2 billion (US$1.51 billion) of investment from the company could eventually lead towards up to 3,500 jobs. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2021.

Bro Tahan is also home to an Aston Martin Lagonda facility which will ultimately become the “Home of Electrification” where the marque’s fully EV models enter production.

Posted on 20 July 2020 in Batteries, Europe, Manufacturing

