BYD flagship Han EV series goes on sale in China; Blade Battery

BYD announced the official launch of its Han EV series, the brand’s long-awaited flagship offering for the global mid-to-large luxury sedan market, including three pure electric models and one hybrid model.





The Han EV will be sold in China at first. Its extended-range version will sell at 229,800 RMB (US$32,900), the extended-range variant of the premium model will be priced at 255,800 RMB (US$36,600), and the 4WD high-performance version will sell at 279,500 RMB (US$40,000). The PHEV version, Han DM, will sell at 219,800 yuan (US$31,400).

The Han EV is the first mass-produced model that uses BYD’s ultra-safe Blade Battery. (Earlier post.)

The Han EV’s long-range pure electric version has a single-charge range of 605 kilometers (376 miles) based on the NEDC test cycle. The four-wheel-drive high-performance version possesses an acceleration of 0 to 100km/h in 3.9 seconds, while the DM (Dual Mode) plug-in hybrid model offers 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds.

Named after one of the most celebrated dynasties in Chinese history, the Han series also demonstrates the country’s growing manufacturing prowess.