Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Study finds copper catalysts work better at converting CO2 to renewable fuel when they gain and lose oxygen atoms
USABC awards $2.4M contract to WPI for development of low-cost/fast-charge batteries for EV applications

BYD flagship Han EV series goes on sale in China; Blade Battery

20 July 2020

BYD announced the official launch of its Han EV series, the brand’s long-awaited flagship offering for the global mid-to-large luxury sedan market, including three pure electric models and one hybrid model.

图片1

The Han EV will be sold in China at first. Its extended-range version will sell at 229,800 RMB (US$32,900), the extended-range variant of the premium model will be priced at 255,800 RMB (US$36,600), and the 4WD high-performance version will sell at 279,500 RMB (US$40,000). The PHEV version, Han DM, will sell at 219,800 yuan (US$31,400).

The Han EV is the first mass-produced model that uses BYD’s ultra-safe Blade Battery. (Earlier post.)

The Han EV’s long-range pure electric version has a single-charge range of 605 kilometers (376 miles) based on the NEDC test cycle. The four-wheel-drive high-performance version possesses an acceleration of 0 to 100km/h in 3.9 seconds, while the DM (Dual Mode) plug-in hybrid model offers 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds.

Named after one of the most celebrated dynasties in Chinese history, the Han series also demonstrates the country’s growing manufacturing prowess.

The Han has taken ten years from the concept stage to formal mass production. Through our leading technologies, we have created three benchmarks for flagship EVs in terms of safety, performance, and luxury.

—Wang Chuanfu, President of BYD

Posted on 20 July 2020 in China, Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)