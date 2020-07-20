BYD flagship Han EV series goes on sale in China; Blade Battery
20 July 2020
BYD announced the official launch of its Han EV series, the brand’s long-awaited flagship offering for the global mid-to-large luxury sedan market, including three pure electric models and one hybrid model.
The Han EV will be sold in China at first. Its extended-range version will sell at 229,800 RMB (US$32,900), the extended-range variant of the premium model will be priced at 255,800 RMB (US$36,600), and the 4WD high-performance version will sell at 279,500 RMB (US$40,000). The PHEV version, Han DM, will sell at 219,800 yuan (US$31,400).
The Han EV is the first mass-produced model that uses BYD’s ultra-safe Blade Battery. (Earlier post.)
The Han EV’s long-range pure electric version has a single-charge range of 605 kilometers (376 miles) based on the NEDC test cycle. The four-wheel-drive high-performance version possesses an acceleration of 0 to 100km/h in 3.9 seconds, while the DM (Dual Mode) plug-in hybrid model offers 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds.
Named after one of the most celebrated dynasties in Chinese history, the Han series also demonstrates the country’s growing manufacturing prowess.
The Han has taken ten years from the concept stage to formal mass production. Through our leading technologies, we have created three benchmarks for flagship EVs in terms of safety, performance, and luxury.—Wang Chuanfu, President of BYD
Comments