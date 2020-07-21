DOE announces approximately $64M in funding for 18 projects to advance H2@Scale

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
21 July 2020

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced approximately $64 million in Fiscal Year 2020 funding for 18 projects that will support the H2@Scale vision for affordable hydrogen production, storage, distribution, and use. These projects will fuel the next round of research, development, and demonstration (RD&D) activities under H2@Scale’s multi-year initiative to fully realize hydrogen’s benefits across the economy.

The projects will be funded through the Office of Energy Efficiency and Reliable Energy’s (EERE) Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO). The projects will feature collaborations with EERE’s Advanced Manufacturing Office on manufacturing reliable and affordable electrolyzers and with EERE’s Vehicle Technologies Office on developing low-cost, high-strength carbon fiber for hydrogen storage tanks. Other areas of focus include identifying durable and cost-effective fuel cell systems and components for medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

This investment will also spur demonstrations of large-scale hydrogen utilization at ports and data centers and across industrial sectors like steel making. Additionally, these efforts will help build a comprehensive training program that will lay the foundation for a robust hydrogen and fuel cells workforce in the United States.

Specific selections are:

H2@Scale New Markets Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA)
DE-FOA-0002229
Selectee Project title Federal share
TOPIC 1: ELECTROLYZER MANUFACTURING R&D
3M Company Advanced Manufacturing Processes for Gigawatt-Scale Proton Exchange Membrane Water Electrolyzer Oxygen Evolution Reaction Catalysts and Electrodes $4,854,808
Giner ELX Inc. Integrated Membrane Anode Assembly & Scale-up $4,592,664
Proton Energy Systems Inc. Enabling Low Cost PEM Electrolysis at Scale Through Optimization of Transport Components and Electrode Interfaces $4,400,000
TOPIC 2: ADVANCED CARBON FIBER FOR COMPRESSED HYDROGEN AND NATURAL GAS STORAGE TANKS
Collaborative Composite Solutions Corporation Melt Spun PAN Precursor for Cost-Effective Carbon Fiber in High Pressure Compressed Gas Tankage $2,700,540
Hexagon R & D LLC Carbon Composite Optimization Reducing Tank Cost $2,599,945
University of Kentucky Low-Cost, High-Strength Hollow Carbon Fiber for Compressed Gas Storage Tanks $2,415,576
University of Virginia Low-Cost, High-Performance Carbon Fiber for Compressed Natural Gas Storage Tanks $2,701,552
TOPIC 3: FUEL CELL R&D FOR HEAVY-DUTY APPLICATIONS; SUBTOPIC 3A: MEMBRANES FOR HEAVY-DUTY APPLICATIONS
3M Company Extending PFSA Membrane Durability Through Enhanced Ionomer Backbone Stability $999,889
The Lubrizol Corporation Antioxidant Functionalized Polymers for Extended HD Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Lifetimes $1,000,000
Nikola Corporation Advanced Membrane and MEA for HD Fuel Cell Trucks $998,376
University of Tennessee: Knoxville A Systematic Approach to Developing Durable, Conductive Membranes for Operation above 120 °C $1,000,000
TOPIC 3: FUEL CELL R&D FOR HEAVY-DUTY APPLICATIONS; SUBTOPIC 3B: DOMESTICALLY MANUFACTURED FUEL CELLS FOR HEAVY-DUTY APPLICATIONS
Cummins Cummins PEM Fuel Cell System for Heavy Duty Applications $3,000,000
Plug Power Domestically Manufactured Fuel Cells for Heavy-Duty Applications $2,987,181
TOPIC 4: H2@SCALE NEW MARKETS R&D—HYSTEEL
Missouri University of Science & Technology Grid-Interactive Steelmaking with Hydrogen (GISH) $4,000,000
University of California: Irvine Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cells (SOEC) integrated with Direct Reduced Iron plants (DRI) for the production of green steel $4,043,993
TOPIC 5: H2@SCALE NEW MARKETS DEMONSTRATIONS; SUBTOPIC 5A: MARITIME DEMONSTRATIONS
Hornblower Yachts Marine Hydrogen Demonstration $7,994,208
TOPIC 5: H2@SCALE NEW MARKETS DEMONSTRATIONS; SUBTOPIC 5B: DATA CENTER DEMONSTRATIONS
Caterpillar Inc. System Demonstration for Supplying Clean, Reliable and Affordable Electric Power to Data Centers using Hydrogen Fuel $6,000,000
TOPIC 6: TRAINING AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT FOR EMERGING HYDROGEN TECHNOLOGIES
Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. Developing a Workforce for a Hydrogen Technology Economy $2,000,000

