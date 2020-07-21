DOE announces approximately $64M in funding for 18 projects to advance H2@Scale
21 July 2020
The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced approximately $64 million in Fiscal Year 2020 funding for 18 projects that will support the H2@Scale vision for affordable hydrogen production, storage, distribution, and use. These projects will fuel the next round of research, development, and demonstration (RD&D) activities under H2@Scale’s multi-year initiative to fully realize hydrogen’s benefits across the economy.
The projects will be funded through the Office of Energy Efficiency and Reliable Energy’s (EERE) Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO). The projects will feature collaborations with EERE’s Advanced Manufacturing Office on manufacturing reliable and affordable electrolyzers and with EERE’s Vehicle Technologies Office on developing low-cost, high-strength carbon fiber for hydrogen storage tanks. Other areas of focus include identifying durable and cost-effective fuel cell systems and components for medium- and heavy-duty trucks.
This investment will also spur demonstrations of large-scale hydrogen utilization at ports and data centers and across industrial sectors like steel making. Additionally, these efforts will help build a comprehensive training program that will lay the foundation for a robust hydrogen and fuel cells workforce in the United States.
Specific selections are:
|H2@Scale New Markets Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA)
DE-FOA-0002229
|Selectee
|Project title
|Federal share
|TOPIC 1: ELECTROLYZER MANUFACTURING R&D
|3M Company
|Advanced Manufacturing Processes for Gigawatt-Scale Proton Exchange Membrane Water Electrolyzer Oxygen Evolution Reaction Catalysts and Electrodes
|$4,854,808
|Giner ELX Inc.
|Integrated Membrane Anode Assembly & Scale-up
|$4,592,664
|Proton Energy Systems Inc.
|Enabling Low Cost PEM Electrolysis at Scale Through Optimization of Transport Components and Electrode Interfaces
|$4,400,000
|TOPIC 2: ADVANCED CARBON FIBER FOR COMPRESSED HYDROGEN AND NATURAL GAS STORAGE TANKS
|Collaborative Composite Solutions Corporation
|Melt Spun PAN Precursor for Cost-Effective Carbon Fiber in High Pressure Compressed Gas Tankage
|$2,700,540
|Hexagon R & D LLC
|Carbon Composite Optimization Reducing Tank Cost
|$2,599,945
|University of Kentucky
|Low-Cost, High-Strength Hollow Carbon Fiber for Compressed Gas Storage Tanks
|$2,415,576
|University of Virginia
|Low-Cost, High-Performance Carbon Fiber for Compressed Natural Gas Storage Tanks
|$2,701,552
|TOPIC 3: FUEL CELL R&D FOR HEAVY-DUTY APPLICATIONS; SUBTOPIC 3A: MEMBRANES FOR HEAVY-DUTY APPLICATIONS
|3M Company
|Extending PFSA Membrane Durability Through Enhanced Ionomer Backbone Stability
|$999,889
|The Lubrizol Corporation
|Antioxidant Functionalized Polymers for Extended HD Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Lifetimes
|$1,000,000
|Nikola Corporation
|Advanced Membrane and MEA for HD Fuel Cell Trucks
|$998,376
|University of Tennessee: Knoxville
|A Systematic Approach to Developing Durable, Conductive Membranes for Operation above 120 °C
|$1,000,000
|TOPIC 3: FUEL CELL R&D FOR HEAVY-DUTY APPLICATIONS; SUBTOPIC 3B: DOMESTICALLY MANUFACTURED FUEL CELLS FOR HEAVY-DUTY APPLICATIONS
|Cummins
|Cummins PEM Fuel Cell System for Heavy Duty Applications
|$3,000,000
|Plug Power
|Domestically Manufactured Fuel Cells for Heavy-Duty Applications
|$2,987,181
|TOPIC 4: H2@SCALE NEW MARKETS R&D—HYSTEEL
|Missouri University of Science & Technology
|Grid-Interactive Steelmaking with Hydrogen (GISH)
|$4,000,000
|University of California: Irvine
|Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cells (SOEC) integrated with Direct Reduced Iron plants (DRI) for the production of green steel
|$4,043,993
|TOPIC 5: H2@SCALE NEW MARKETS DEMONSTRATIONS; SUBTOPIC 5A: MARITIME DEMONSTRATIONS
|Hornblower Yachts
|Marine Hydrogen Demonstration
|$7,994,208
|TOPIC 5: H2@SCALE NEW MARKETS DEMONSTRATIONS; SUBTOPIC 5B: DATA CENTER DEMONSTRATIONS
|Caterpillar Inc.
|System Demonstration for Supplying Clean, Reliable and Affordable Electric Power to Data Centers using Hydrogen Fuel
|$6,000,000
|TOPIC 6: TRAINING AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT FOR EMERGING HYDROGEN TECHNOLOGIES
|Electric Power Research Institute, Inc.
|Developing a Workforce for a Hydrogen Technology Economy
|$2,000,000
Comments