Nuseed secures commercial offtake agreement for carinata with leading biodiesel producer Saipol

Nuseed Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nufarm Limited, has executed a commercial off-take agreement with Saipol, the largest biodiesel producer in Europe, to supply Nuseed Carinata as a feedstock for certified low-carbon oil for renewable fuels and high protein non-GMO meal for livestock feed.

The multi-year agreement follows the first commercial Nuseed Carinata shipment to Saipol’s crush plant in France last month. The Nuseed Carinata production system, currently grown in Argentina, achieved best in class greenhouse gas reduction (GHG), certified by the leading independent globally recognized Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB).





Nuseed Carinata is processed by Saipol, Europe’s largest biodiesel producer, at the Grand-Couronne plant in France.

Saipol is a European leader in oilseed processing that develops markets for edible vegetable oils and derivatives, protein-rich meals, and low-carbon renewable fuels.

Nuseed Carinata is an excellent purpose-built biofuel feedstock with non-GMO high protein meal. From seed to the field and to our processing facility, every step is closely managed by Nuseed and independently certified by RSB, providing us complete confidence in quality, supply and the substantial GHG reduction we can provide. —Saipol CEO, Christophe Beaunoir

Given the rapidly growing needs of the European renewable fuels industry, Nuseed plans to scale-up production of carinata grain in Argentina significantly over coming seasons, with longer term plans to develop the crop in additional South American markets and other parts of the world.