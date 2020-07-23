BASF and IntelliSense.io partner to accelerate the mining industry’s digital transformation

Global chemical company BASF and IntelliSense.io, a leading industrial artificial intelligence (AI) company, announced an exclusive partnership which will combine their expertise in mineral processing, ore beneficiation chemistry and industrial AI technology. The joint offering is called the ‘BASF Intelligent Mine powered by IntelliSense.io’ and delivers AI solutions embedded with BASF’s mineral processing and chemical expertise. This solution will enable mine operations to become more efficient, sustainable and safe.

BASF Intelligent Mine powered by IntelliSense.io is an open, real-time, decision-making platform that can be configured for individual sites, typically within three months. Each mining process, such as grinding, thickening, flotation and pumping, is supported by an Optimization as a Service (OaaS) application which predicts and simulates future performance, generating process-specific recommendations for insights and optimization.





As multiple OaaS applications link together, customers can generate efficiency gains throughout the entire mine-to-market value chain.

Remote operations access allows for 24/7 visibility of mine operational and financial performance, with BASF process experts available to provide real-time support. Additionally, the in-built simulation tool can be used to test alternative operating conditions, train staff and run non-intrusive ‘what if’ scenarios.

The AI solutions are based on a hybrid cloud architecture, enabling both on site and cloud deployments, to help mining industry partners accelerate their digitalization programs in their operations.

Early adopters of the Intelligent Mine, Image Resources, have experienced promising results from the Intelligent Mine deployment in the mineral sands industry.