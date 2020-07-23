Mercedes-Benz AG creates new Mercedes-Benz Drive Systems unit

Mercedes-Benz AG is grouping all drive system competencies across the group in the new unit “Mercedes-Benz Drive Systems” within the company.

The transformation of Mercedes-Benz AG and its products in line with CO 2 -free mobility for the future brings with it significant changes for the drive system in particular. Therefore, the company is repositioning itself with an internal unit called "Mercedes-Benz Drive Systems" for drive system expertise. The company intends for this move to help to create synergy effects and to drive the transformation forward more rapidly and more efficiently.





f.l.: Frank Deiß (Chairman Mercedes-Benz Drive Systems), Michael Häberle (Works Council Chairman of the Mercedes-Benz Untertürkheim plant), Torsten Eder (Head of Powertrain Development), Andreas Friedrich (as of 1 August 2020 Head of eDrive Development).

For the first time, the new Mercedes-Benz Drive Systems unit combines all trades from the areas of development, production, as well as related areas and cross-sectional functions, quality management, planning and procurement under one roof. As an internal system supplier, it is responsible for engines and transmissions, batteries and electric drives, and also the associated hardware and software.

The drive system is one of the central components of our vehicles and strongly determines the typical Mercedes-Benz driving character—whether it is purely electric, hybrid or conventional. With the new Mercedes-Benz Drive Systems unit, we will create synergy effects and drive forward the greatest challenge on the road to CO 2 -free mobility, namely the transformation of our drive systems, even more rapidly and more efficiently. With the new organizational unit, we can continue to develop our production and development areas future-oriented and in a competitive manner while at the same time produce as efficiently and economically as possible. I am convinced that this focus will support us in our ambitious goal of being able to offer our customers a complete CO 2 -free product range in under 20 years. Thanks to the overall responsibility for the entire added value—from the battery cell to the drive system—and the optimized cross-functions, we feel well equipped with Frank Deiß and his team at the forefront. Together, we will successfully master the upcoming transformation and the changes associated with it. —Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, responsible for Daimler Group Research and COO of Mercedes-Benz Cars

Frank Deiß, Chairman of the new Mercedes-Benz Drive Systems and simultaneously head of production powertrain as well as responsible for the Untertürkheim plant, will head up the new Mercedes-Benz Drive Systems and take on the position of Chairman of the corresponding Executive Board. In this function, he directly reports to Markus Schäfer. Torsten Eder as Head of Powertrain Development and Andreas Friedrich, as of 1 August 2020 Head of eDrive Development, are also part of the Executive Board.

As an internal system supplier, it is responsible for engines and transmissions, batteries and electric drives, and also the associated hardware and software. As such, all drive types from Mercedes-Benz will be integrated in one unit—strongly aligned in terms of disciplines and products, and with a high degree of individual business responsibility. At the same time, through the reorganization we will create key synergies across the entire process chain related to drive systems and thus increase economic efficiency in the medium-term. —Frank Deiß, Chairman of the new Mercedes-Benz Drive Systems

As an internal system supplier, the new organizational unit aspires to deliver innovative, competitive drive systems which set standards in terms of technology, quality and costs. As part of this the unit works closely with colleagues from related areas—Procurement, for example. In the new structure, the overlapping areas of Mercedes-Benz Operations, such as logistics, quality management and production planning, are directly connected to the Mercedes-Benz Drive Systems unit. In this way, methods, standards and processes will be synchronized even more closely between the body and powertrain plants.