Optimal-EV introduces S1LF low-floor electric shuttle bus

Optimal Electric Vehicles, LLC. (Optimal-EV) is entering electric vehicle manufacturing with the battery-electric S1LF Low-Floor Shuttle Bus. The S1LF integrates a quasi-purpose-built Ford E450 chassis platform, which has been fully optimized with the vehicle body and achieves a low step-in height without kneeling the suspension.





Optimal Electric Vehicles, LLC. is a derivative of Optimal, Inc. an engineering firm serving automotive OEMs as a preferred engineering service supplier for more than 33 years.

The all-electric S1LF will feature an ADA-compliant entry ramp for paratransit operations and a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 14,500 lbs., with no reduction in carrying capacity.

The S1LF will feature an efficient and powerful battery system featuring 113 kWh of liquid-cooled energy capacity, fueling an all-electric, zero-emission rear-axle drive system. The vehicle is designed to enable more than 125 miles of driving range and can fully charge in about two hours with optional DC fast charging. The S1LF is only available as a pure battery electric bus.

The S1LF integrates years of Optimal’s automotive design, engineering, and CAE (Computer Aided Engineering) simulation and optimization expertise, culminating in the reliability, safety, and high-performance of automotive-grade products with a factory-installed, fully integrated high-efficiency electric power system.

Optimal’s Engineering group has focused on EV and system design since 2015. The S1LF will debut at the APTA EXPO 2021, and the S1LF is the first of several planned commercial electric vehicles from Optimal-EV for use in a variety of applications.