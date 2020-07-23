Swift Navigation and Savari partner to bring precise positioning services to V2X

Savari and Swift Navigation are partnering to foster and promote technology to improve position accuracy for V2X applications. Using Swift Navigation’s Skylark precise positioning service and Starling positioning engine, Savari’s V2X software stack will benefit from improved positioning accuracy, enhancing the reliability of V2X content.

This capability of centimeter-accurate precision navigation will open new opportunities in automotive safety applications and traffic management and enhance Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, collaborative maneuvering and autonomous driving.

Skylark is built for autonomy at scale and delivers lane-level precision, with safety-of-life integrity required by mass-market automotive and autonomous applications. Skylark is a scalable network delivering a continuous stream—via the cloud—of robust, reliable, multi-constellation, multi-frequency corrections, with the security, accuracy and integrity required for safety and autonomy.

The Savari and Swift technology integration brings real-time corrections to the onboard V2X unit, using PC5 or DSRC, to improve position accuracy capabilities.

The exchange of information between vehicles helps avoid accidents, and information exchanges to road infrastructure improve traffic efficiency. This communication contains critical information about the position, speed and heading of vehicles.

A vehicle needs to trust these incoming messages and the more precise and reliable the information, the more V2X systems will benefit end users as they navigate intersections and avoid obstacles. Customers will also benefit from improved positioning and dead-reckoning performance in challenging environments such as urban canyons, tunnels and parking lots.

Over the years, Savari has developed significant experience with V2V, V2I and V2P applications. Those applications have been deployed in the US, Europe and China. Incorporating Skylark and Starling, Savari expects to improve the reliability and accuracy of its current V2X applications and to introduce new advanced applications including collaborative maneuvering, platooning and autonomous capabilities.