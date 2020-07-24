Neste opens four new renewable diesel filling stations in California

Neste, the world’s leading producer of renewable diesel, has opened four new fueling stations in northern and central California, providing greater accessibility to 100% renewable diesel.

The fueling stations are open 24/7 and provide a seamless and quick customer experience. They are located near major commercial freight routes and are designed to accommodate commercial fleet vehicles of all sizes. The new cardlock locations are operated by Jeffries Brothers Petroleum and are located at:

Wasco, Calif. – 750 U.S. Highway 46

Wasco, Calif. – 2098 U.S. Highway 46

Buttonwillow, Calif. – 35750 U.S. Highway 58

Shafter, Calif. – 102 South Beech Ave.

Each location is regularly supplied with Neste MY Renewable Diesel, a low-carbon fuel produced from 100% renewable and sustainable raw materials that cuts greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to petroleum diesel. The four new fueling stations join existing Neste-branded fuel stations in San Leandro, San Jose, Keyes and Ripon.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a certified drop-in replacement fuel that’s compatible in all diesel engines and can be integrated into all diesel fuel infrastructures at no extra cost. As part of the advanced clean truck rule, California regulators are considering additional measures to reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from trucks. The combination of modern diesel engines with renewable diesel is a “today” solution and will continue to provide fleet operators with an affordable way to future-proof their investments and equipment as new rules come into effect.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is competitively priced and delivers superior value compared to other diesel fuel alternatives. Neste’s plan is to continue expanding its renewable diesel footprint on the West Coast of the US.

Neste’s fuel has already played a major role in California’s low carbon fuel standard, replacing more than 1.6 billion gallons of fossil diesel. Additionally, many well-known engine makers certify the use of renewable diesel in their engines, and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has a certified pathway for renewable diesel.