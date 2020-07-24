Start of sales for new Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer

With the market launch of the eVito and the eSprinter in 2019, Mercedes-Benz Vans has sent a clear signal of locally emission-free commercial freight transport in urban areas. The new eVito Tourer, which can be ordered now, reaches a new dimension in battery-electric commercial passenger transport in terms of mile performance and range: used as a hotel shuttle, a large-capacity taxi or a vehicle for ride-sharing services.





The new Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer electric powertrain (eATS) drives the front wheels with a peak power of 150 kW. The energy is stored in a lithium-ion battery in the underbody of the vehicle.

The Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer features a water-cooled AC On-Board charger (OBL) with an output of 11 kW. This means that it is prepared for AC charging at home or at public charging stations. Charging is via the CCS charging box in the front left bumper. This also enables direct current (DC) charging. Thanks to a maximum charging capacity of 110 kW at a DC fast charging station, the eVito Tourer can be charged from 10 to 80 % in approximately 45 minutes. The battery with a usable capacity of 90 kWh enables a range of 421 kilometers (262 miles).

The Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer also charges its battery while driving. In thrust or brake mode, the mechanical rotational movement is converted into electrical energy and used for charging high-voltage battery (recuperation). The driver has a big influence on this. The driver can regulate the strength of the recuperation via shifters behind the steering wheel as required.

A particularly efficient and comfortable driving style enables a new feature in the eVito Tourer: recuperation level DAUTO. According to the maxim “drive with foresight and save energy”, information from the security assistants is networked and the strength of the recuperation is adjusted situationally and in real time. In addition, three driving programs help the customer to choose between maximum comfort and maximum range while driving individually and at the touch of a button.

The locally emission-free van can be ordered in two different lengths: Once with a total length of 5,140 millimeters and as an extra-long version, which comes to 5,370 millimeters. Taxi companies and other ride-sharing services benefit from the wide range of seat configurations.

The price of the eVito Tourer starts in Germany at €53,990 (US$62,500) (excl. VAT).