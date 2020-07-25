Wuling launches Hong Guang MINI EV

Wuling launched the Hong Guang MINI EV today. The three variants of the brand’s first four-seat new energy vehicle are priced between RMB 28,800 (US$4,100) and RMB 38,800 (US$5,500).





The Hong Guang MINI EV has a practical “small on the outside, big on the inside” design. It is 2,917 millimeters long, 1,493 millimeters wide and 1,621 millimeters high, with a 1,940-millimeter wheelbase. The compact dimensions make it ideal for urban commuting and parking in tight spaces.

However, the interior has up to 741 liters of space with the rear seats folded down. This is enough to accommodate two 26-inch suitcases or a stroller. It also features 12 storage spaces.

The Hong Guang MINI EV generates 13 kW of maximum power and 85 N·m of maximum torque. It has a top speed of 100 km/h and a range of up to 170 kilometers (106 miles) on a single charge. It can be charged using a normal 240V outlet.

The model is equipped with the BMS intelligent battery management system, as well as low-temperature pre-heating technology and battery insulation. It has received an advanced IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating and been put through 16 rigorous safety tests. The battery’s functions can be remotely monitored via a smartphone app.

Adding to the safety, more than 57% of the Hong Guang MINI EV’s body consists of high-strength steel. It also comes with the anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and reversing radar. The back seats are equipped with two ISOFIX child safety seat restraint interfaces to cater to young families.