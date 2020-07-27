Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Volkswagen bringing additional partners to Industrial Cloud; 11 in first step

Fisker in discussions to enter Extreme E electric off-road motorsports series

27 July 2020

Extreme E, the new electric off-road motor racing championship, is in advanced talks with Fisker Inc. on a series partnership and potential works team entrance.

Extreme E, starting early 2021, is a new electric racing series which will see electric SUVs go head to head in extreme locations around the world—including arctic, desert, glacier, coastal and rainforest—which have already been damaged or affected by climate and environmental issues.

We feel thrilled at the prospect of having Fisker Inc., a pure EV manufacturer, join Extreme E for the start of the first championship. Creating the world’s most sustainable racing series is the perfect launch platform for their new Ocean SUV, as well as providing a challenging testing environment for product durability.

—Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E

The five-race global series is intended to highlight the impact of climate change and human interference in some of the world’s most remote locations and to promote the adoption of electric vehicles.

Extreme E aims to be a race to road test bed for the EV industry, putting technology and innovation to the ultimate test in its extreme environments, in order to accelerate the development of future-facing technology for consumers and to excite a new generation of car buyers in the performance and environmental benefits of EVs.

Posted on 27 July 2020 in Electric (Battery), Motorsport | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)