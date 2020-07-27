Fisker in discussions to enter Extreme E electric off-road motorsports series

Extreme E, the new electric off-road motor racing championship, is in advanced talks with Fisker Inc. on a series partnership and potential works team entrance.

Extreme E, starting early 2021, is a new electric racing series which will see electric SUVs go head to head in extreme locations around the world—including arctic, desert, glacier, coastal and rainforest—which have already been damaged or affected by climate and environmental issues.

We feel thrilled at the prospect of having Fisker Inc., a pure EV manufacturer, join Extreme E for the start of the first championship. Creating the world’s most sustainable racing series is the perfect launch platform for their new Ocean SUV, as well as providing a challenging testing environment for product durability. —Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E

The five-race global series is intended to highlight the impact of climate change and human interference in some of the world’s most remote locations and to promote the adoption of electric vehicles.

Extreme E aims to be a race to road test bed for the EV industry, putting technology and innovation to the ultimate test in its extreme environments, in order to accelerate the development of future-facing technology for consumers and to excite a new generation of car buyers in the performance and environmental benefits of EVs.