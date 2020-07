Velodyne Lidar and PARIFEX Solutions announce 3-year sales agreement to improve roadway safety

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. announced a three-year sales agreement with PARIFEX, a leading provider of traffic management and speed measurement systems. PARIFEX uses Velodyne lidar sensors in its traffic monitoring solutions which can help reduce road accident rates and enhance roadway safety.

PARIFEX equips its NANO-CAM and NOMAD solutions with Velodyne Puck sensors for real-time tracking of static and moving objects including vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists, while preserving anonymity.

NANO-CAM can be deployed in speed enforcement for road safety as well as other applications including smart cities, smart parking and navigation assistance for autonomous vehicles. NOMAD is a multi-violation system that can monitor for violations including red light, speed, stop sign, phone use and more. PARIFEX is an Automated with Velodyne partner.

Enforcing vehicle speed limits and other road violations is critical to lowering road accident rates and increasing safety. Velodyne lidar adds powerful technology to our solutions by delivering the range and accuracy we need for vehicle detection, counting, positioning and tracking. Velodyne sensors provide strong performance in a wide variety of lighting and weather conditions. —Nathalie Deguen, Sales Manager, PARIFEX

Velodyne Puck sensors provide rich 3D computer perception data that allows real-time object and free space detection. The Puck is a small, compact lidar sensor that delivers 100 meters of range. Its reliability, power-efficiency and surround view make it suited for Smart City applications such as pedestrian safety, vehicle traffic and parking space management, and more.