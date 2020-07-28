ANL estimates US energy savings due to light-duty PEV use at 44.8T Btu in 2019, up 47% from 2018

In a recent report assessing multiple properties of plug-ion electric vehicles (PEVs) solid in the US, a team from Argonne National Laboratory (ANL) estimates that the energy savings in the United States due to light-duty PEVs in 2019 was 44.8 trillion Btu, up 47% from 2018.

The reduction of energy use by plug-in electric vehicles translates to a savings of 470 million gallons of gasoline in 2019.





Gasoline conversion to Btu using gross heating value 125,000 Btu/gallon. Electricity conversion to Btu using 3,412 Btu/kWh. Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Assessment of Light-Duty Plug-In Electric Vehicles in the United States, 2010 – 2019, June 2020.

More than 1.4 million PEVs have been sold, driving more than 37 billion miles on electricity since 2010, thereby reducing national gasoline consumption by 0.34% in 2019 and 1.4 billion gallons cumulatively through 2019.

In 2019, PEVs used 4.1 terawatt-hours of electricity to drive 12.7 billion miles, offsetting 470 million gallons of gasoline.

Since 2010, 69% of all PEVs in the US have been assembled in the United States, and more than 60 gigawatt-hours of lithium-ion batteries have been installed in the vehicles to date.