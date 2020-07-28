Aral to build more than 100 350kW ultra-fast charging points at retail sites in Germany

Following a successful 12-month pilot project at five of its retail sites, Aral, bp’s market leading fuel retail brand in Germany, is set to roll out more than 100 ultra-fast charging points across its retail network in Germany over the next 12 months.

The Aral chargers will be self-operated, powered by 100% green energy, with a charging capacity of up to 350kW. A vehicle with the appropriate battery technology can be charged for a range of up to 350 km in just over ten minutes.





The first phase of the roll-out will see chargers installed and connected at about 30 Aral sites, mainly those located by motorways, trunk roads and at metropolitan sites. Each retail site will offer two chargers with two charging points, allowing up to four electric vehicles to charge at a time.

With our five pilot stations, we were able to gain valuable experience over the past year which is now being incorporated into our future planning. We plan to integrate the chargers into the heart of our retail sites, while improving directions on site and providing a roof for electric vehicle charging where possible. —Aral CEO Patrick Wendeler

The next two charging stations due to go live in the coming weeks are Wuppertal (North Rhine-Westphalia) and Wollin (Brandenburg). The exact order of commissioning of the other retail stations will depend, among other factors, on the expansion of the grid. In the long term, Aral has identified potential to build ultra-fast charging stations at several hundred locations.

Various payment options are available for customers using Aral’s ultra-fast chargers, including via credit card terminal or mobile website using a QR code, or via the Hubject app or through their Aral Fuel & Charge card for business customers. From 2021, Aral will also offer its own e-mobility app for payments.