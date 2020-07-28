Octillion marks 100,000 EVs on the road with its batteries, 2 billion km driven

Octillion Power Systems, a provider of advanced lithium-ion storage systems for electric mobility, announced it has reached two milestones: 100,000 electric vehicles worldwide powered by its batteries and 2 billion kilometers driven.

Octillion has seen rapid growth in production capacity, experience, and partnerships over the last decade. With operations in the United States, India and China, the company has expanded production capacity to more than 3 gigawatt hours (GWh) to meet the increasing demand for EVs as the market matures; the company plans to double this capacity in the next three to four years.

Octillion continues to increase its market share and customer base across the globe. In India, for example, Octillion has become the leading battery pack manufacturer after having shipped more than 600 buses worth of batteries to the country’s rapidly expanding market.

In the US, Octillion supplies batteries to companies such as Colorado’s Lightning Systems, a fast-growing commercial fleet electric powertrain manufacturer, as well as other commercial OEMs.

Over the past 10 years, our engineers have designed more than 150 different EV pack variants, making our ‘platform-based strategy’ a versatile hallmark that our customers rely on. —Paul Beach, president, Octillion Power Systems





This 600V battery designed and built by Octillion can be configured for use in a wide arrange of commercial and passenger electric vehicle applications.

Octillion is a turnkey battery supplier for the transportation market providing its customers with a bridge from design to manufacturing. Octillion’s products undergo a robust design process including extensive thermal modeling, fully integrated BMS, and standardized production processes that offers a customized package solution.

Twenty percent of the electric vehicles in China today are using Octillion batteries, the company said.

Octillion was founded in 2009 by a group of engineers in the US and China. Dr. Peng Zhou is chairman and co-founder of Octillion. After graduation from Stanford University with a Ph.D in mechanical and electrical engineering, Dr. Zhou accumulated more than 16 years of experience in the global advanced energy storage industry. Dr. Zhou previously served as director of Tesla’s research and development from 2006 to 2008 and chief engineer for Tesla’s Model S powertrain.

Octillion holds more than 270 patents covering key battery management technologies, including liquid-cooling systems, battery thermal runway detecting systems, thermal management modules, battery safety monitoring methodologies, and overcharging prevention techniques.