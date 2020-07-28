EPA OIG to evaluate EPA’s actions on final light-duty fuel efficiency rule

The Office of Inspector General of the US Environmental Protection Agency plans to begin an evaluation of the EPA’s actions on the final Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Rule Part 2. (Earlier post.)

The SAFE rule reduces the increase in stringency of CAFE and CO 2 emissions to about 1.5% each year through model year 2026, as compared with the standards issued under the Obama administration in 2012, which would have required about 5% annual increases.

The OIG issued a memorandum on 16 December 2019, notifying the EPA of the OIG audit regarding the Agency’s Action Development Process, which included the Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Rule Part 2. In a letter sent in May 2019, Senator Tom Carper (D-DE) and Representative Frank Pallone (D-NJ) identified a number of potential irregularities surrounding the promulgation of the regulation and requested that EPA examine these potential irregularities in more depth.

The OIG’s objective for this evaluation is to determine whether the EPA’s actions on the final SAFE Vehicles Rule Part 2 were consistent with requirements, including those pertaining to transparency, record-keeping, and docketing, and followed the EPA’s process for developing final regulatory actions.

The evaluation will be conducted using Quality Standards for Inspection and Evaluation, issued by the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency. The anticipated benefit of this evaluation is improved operational efficiency.

OIG currently is requesting: