Lucid Motors announces DreamDrive ADAS, debuting in Lucid Air EV

Lucid Motors announced DreamDrive, its new advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS). The platform combines what Lucid calls the most comprehensive sensor suite on the market with an advanced driver monitoring system, all standard on the first versions of the Lucid Air EV, scheduled for delivery in early 2021.

The DreamDrive technology suite supports 19 key safety, driving, and parking assist features that will be available on Lucid Air immediately upon start of production, with another eight features expected to be available later via over-the-air (OTA) updates. Additional DreamDrive capabilities to enable Level 3 driving in certain conditions are also in development.

We have developed Lucid DreamDrive to be among the most advanced ADAS to ever be offered to consumers. By prioritizing safety and updateability, DreamDrive also sets the stage for offering increasingly sophisticated driver assistance features. We have ensured that the Lucid DreamDrive hardware and software platform not only offers a full suite of Level 2 features, but is also Level 3 ready, which means we’ll be able to quickly add features and functions over-the-air throughout the lifetime of Lucid Air and for future Lucid models. —Dr. Eugene Lee, Senior Director, ADAS and Autonomous Driving, Lucid Motors

Lucid Air will come to market with 32 sensors, comprising the latest camera, radar and ultrasonic sensors, as well as a long-range, high-resolution LIDAR placed at the front of the car. Also included in this multi-model sensor suite is an in-car driver monitoring system designed to share relevant information with the driver while ensuring their necessary attention to the driving configuration. As with the vehicle’s other software systems, upgrades will be delivered over-the-air throughout the lifetime of the car, including new ADAS functionality and service offerings.





Lucid DreamDrive is also the first ADAS system built upon a high-speed Ethernet ring, a cornerstone of Lucid Air’s electric architecture, which additionally serves as a fully redundant platform for key functions such as steering, brakes, sensors, and more. This includes redundant independent power sources and communications paths, fail-operational actuators, and fault-tolerant computation.

Lucid worked with key commercial partners for DreamDrive’s hardware systems, including Here, Continental, and Bosch. However, the work of integrating these systems into Lucid DreamDrive is conducted entirely in-house.

The key features delivered by DreamDrive include, but are not limited to:

Safety:

Surround View Monitoring

Blind Spot Display

Cross Traffic Protection

Traffic Sign Recognition

Automatic Emergency Braking

Alerts for distracted or drowsy drivers

Driving:

Full Speed Highway Assist (Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Centering)

Traffic Drive-Off Alert

Headlight Assist

Parking:

Autonomous Parking Assist

Pullout Control

Maneuver Comfort Braking

The production version of the Lucid Air will debut in an online reveal on 9 September 2020. In addition to the vehicle’s final interior and exterior designs, new details about production specifications, available configurations, and pricing information will also be shared.