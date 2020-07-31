Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
New IACMI collaboration to develop advanced carbon fiber for hydrogen, natural gas storage tanks; $2.7M DOE award
Toyota to take 10% stake in electric drive maker BluE Nexus; new joint sales structure

DOE announces $100M for artificial photosynthesis research to two major partnerships

31 July 2020

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced $100 million in funding over five years for two new awards focused on advancing artificial photosynthesis for the production of fuels from sunlight.

The Liquid Sunlight Alliance (LiSA), led by the California Institute of Technology in close partnership with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, is pursuing an approach called “co-design,” which is an effort to make the many complex steps in converting sunlight to fuels work more efficiently both individually and in concert with each other.

The team, under the direction of Harry Atwater of Caltech, will combine computationally driven theory work with real-time observations using ultrafast X-rays and other advanced imaging techniques. DOE is awarding LiSA approximately $60 million.

The Center for Hybrid Approaches in Solar Energy to Liquid Fuels (CHASE), led by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, seeks to develop hybrid photoelectrodes for fuel production that combine semiconductors for light absorption with molecular catalysts for conversion and fuel production. CHASE will also blend experiment with theory to understand and establish new design principles for fuels-from-sunlight systems.

Both efforts are multi-institutional partnerships involving both universities and DOE National Laboratories.

LiSA and CHASE will succeed the Joint Center for Artificial Photosynthesis (JCAP). JCAP, the DOE Fuels from Sunlight Energy Innovation Hub, was originally established in 2010, and funding concludes this year.

The Department’s Fuels from Sunlight Energy Innovation Hub program will continue through the combined efforts of LiSA and CHASE. Both are expected to build on the accomplishments of JCAP, as well as several DOE Energy Frontier Research Centers and core research efforts devoted to artificial photosynthesis.

Total planned funding is $100 million over five years, with $20 million in Fiscal Year 2020 and outyear funding contingent on congressional appropriations.

Posted on 31 July 2020 in Fuels, Market Background, Solar, Solar fuels | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)