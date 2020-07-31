Lightning Systems launches new energy division to provide charging solutions to fleets

Lightning Systems, a developer and manufacturer of zero-emission commercial electric vehicles, has launched Lightning Energy, a new division that offers charging technologies and services to commercial and government fleets.

Lightning Energy designs, installs, services, and manages charging solutions, providing fleets with turnkey options to support fleet electrification.





As a part of Lightning Systems, Lightning Energy offers a full range of purchased or leased charging stations and, optionally, full charging as a service (CaaS). CaaS will include infrastructure installation, permitting, utilities liaison, maintenance, and ongoing management software, and regulatory credit monetization, to operate small, medium or large fleets of electric vehicles.

With 12 years of deep experience working with fleets, our team’s understanding of the specific charging needs of fleets of all sizes is extensive. We now offer a full array of vehicles and charging solutions as a one-stop shop for all of a fleet’s commercial EV needs. Many fleets that plan to purchase vehicles don’t have the charging infrastructure in place to use them. The simple fact is that getting charging right is hard, complicated work, and it can take longer to install than most realize. Get it wrong and you face either fleet downtime due to insufficient charge, or you spend too much money on stuff you don’t need. —Tim Reeser, CEO, Lightning Systems

By providing a consolidated solution for all fleet-related charging needs, Lightning Energy takes the burden off the fleet by handling the entire deployment process and ongoing management, says Brandon McNeil, executive director, operations, Lightning Systems.

Lightning’s lineup of new chargers includes both AC and DC fast charge options, ranging from affordable 7.2kW AC chargers to high-output 150kW DC fast chargers.

Lightning also recently introduced a mobile DC fast charger for electric vehicles. Equipped with 184 kWh of high-energy-density, liquid-cooled DC battery storage in a package designed to be installed in a vehicle or trailer for mobile deployment, Lightning Mobile can be rapidly deployed to provide fast roadside charging. The mobile charger also offers the capability to recharge EVs on their routes, which allows fleets to maximize vehicle uptime.

Lightning Systems provides complete electrification solutions for urban commercial fleets from Class 3 Ford Transit vans to Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, to Class 8 motor coaches, as well as mobile and fixed-charging solutions.