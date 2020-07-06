AB Dynamics launches new static driving simulator

Automotive test system supplier AB Dynamics has launched a new static driving simulator, the aVDS-S. It brings unprecedented levels of driver immersion to this sector of the market and enhances its growing portfolio of testing equipment that links together to deliver highly detailed, consistent results.





At a time when driver-in-the-loop (DIL) simulation is becoming increasingly essential for the delivery of new vehicle models in a competitive timescale, the aVDS-S provides a cost-effective way to develop vehicle systems and to test complex ADAS scenarios.

The high performance of the aVDS-S has been achieved by using the same driver console and the same brake, steer and seat haptic feedback systems that are used in the dynamic aVDS.

The high-fidelity steering actuator, developed from our track testing product technology, enables the output from steering models to be faithfully recreated. The direct drive, low-friction, perceptibly zero cogging, high-bandwidth motor technology has the same continuous torque rating and peak torque capability as the system used on our acclaimed aVDS. —Dr Adrian Simms, AB Dynamics’ Business Director – Laboratory Test Systems

The aVDS-S also utilizes the same rFpro driving environment and aVDS software as other AB Dynamics simulator products. This means the models and scenarios used on the aVDS-S may be seamlessly copied and driven on any other AB Dynamics driving simulator.

A feature of the aVDS software is that it is part of AB Dynamics unique integrated software toolchain “Simpia” which facilitates the easy sharing of test scenarios and data between AB Dynamics simulator and track test products. This enables efficient and precise real-world correlation and validation of virtual-world test results. To validate virtual test results using AB Dynamics track test equipment, the Simpia toolchain allows customers to copy and paste even the most complex scenarios from the virtual world to the real world, and vice-versa. This provides a significant reduction in test preparation time and resource.

AB Dynamics says it is currently the only supplier that enables customers to progress from virtual laboratory-based evaluation to real-world track testing in a single digital environment. Kempten University is already experiencing the benefits of Simpia.

The compact chassis of the aVDS-S, with its integrated electronics and PC hardware, permits easy relocation throughout any facility. The standard 64.5" simulator-grade monitor can be used in daylight conditions and an optional triple screen pack is available for enhanced immersion. Other display options include a projection system with screen, or an augmented reality headset. Digital content is provided by leading software supplier rFpro.