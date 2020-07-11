Würzburg buys two Solaris electric buses

Solaris Bus & Coach S.A. has delivered two Urbino 12 electric buses to the city of Würzburg, Germany. It is the first delivery performed for the operator NVG Omnibus-Betriebs-GmbH. It is the first time that the customer has opted for battery vehicles.





Solaris is also providing the charging infrastructure—two stationary chargers with a maximum power of 150 kW and a mobile charger of 50 kW.

The buses will be propelled by electric axles with two integrated traction motors boasting a power of 125 kW each. The power used by the vehicle will be stored in a set of Solaris High Energy batteries with a total capacity of 300 kWh, and it will be replenished using a classic plug-in system.

Featuring a 2+2+0 door arrangement and a passenger counting system, the electric vehicles will be able to offer room on board for 70 passengers at a time, of whom 38 can travel seated.

The electric buses for Würzburg will contain a monitoring system, internal LED lighting, a passenger information system, air-conditioning, USB chargers and an electric heating system. Special ramps placed next to the doors will ease the entry and exit of wheelchair-bound passengers.

The German carrier has also opted to order the modern system for remote diagnostics eSConnect. Designed by an inter-disciplinary team of Solaris experts, the software enables the efficient management and optimal use of an electric bus fleet.

The eSConnect system provides tracking data on the location of the bus fleet at given times, and including the updated battery status. Furthermore, it allows for the remote detection of potential errors reported by the vehicle on the driver’s panel, which makes it possible to respond quickly to possible defects. The data collected by the app are presented in a visually appealing form of charts and graphs.

The supplied buses also feature a system to manage the heating and the air-conditioning systems of the vehicle, including the function of thermal pre-conditioning launched via the eSConnect system. This thermal pre-conditioning is yet another solution devised by the Solaris Office of Development. Used during the bus charging, it optimizes the consumption of electric power during the ride. Due to this feature it is possible to increase the range of the vehicle on a single charge.

So far Solaris has delivered or secured orders for nearly 1000 electric buses in 80 cities in 18 countries. In Germany alone Solaris has supplied or contracted more than 200 electric buses.