DOE awards $97M to 33 bioenergy research and development projects

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced more than $97 million in funding for 33 projects that will support high-impact technology research and development to accelerate the bioeconomy. These projects will improve the performance and lower the cost and risk of technologies that can be used to produce biofuels, biopower, and bioproducts from biomass and waste resources.

The selected projects will address a variety of research and development areas, including:

Scale-up of bench applications to reduce scale-up risks for biofuel and bioproduct processes;

Waste-to-energy strategies including strategies for municipal solid waste, wet wastes, like food and manures, and municipal waste water treatment;

Cost reduction of algal biofuels by improving carbon efficiency and by employing direct air capture technologies;

Quantification of the economic and environmental benefits associated with growing energy crops, focusing on restoring water quality and soil health;

Development and testing of low-emission, high-efficiency residential wood heaters;

Innovative technologies to manage major forms of urban and suburban waste, with a focus on using plastic waste to make recycled products and using wastes to produce low-cost biopower; and

Scalable CO 2 electrocatalysis technologies.