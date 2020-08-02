Phoenix Motorcars deploys electric cargo truck to service family-owned business in Sacramento

Phoenix Motorcars, a manufacturer of medium-duty all-electric buses and trucks, has delivered its first ZEUS 500 Electric Cargo Truck to C&V Contractors, a family-owned contracting business based out of Sacramento, California.





Funded through the Sacramento Emergency Clean Air & Transportation Grant Program (SECAT), the electric box truck deployment highlights the appetite amongst fleets in California to choose cleaner, sustainable transportation options. C&V Contractors, which specializes in custom home building, remodels and maintenance and repairs has been in business and servicing the Sacramento area since 1989.

Built on the popular Ford E-450 chassis with a Rockport Commercial Trucks body, the electric box truck is equipped with custom shelving to suit the specific needs of the customer. The truck is equipped with a 105 kWh battery pack offering up to 110 mile range and can be charged up in about 3 hrs with a 50 kW Level III charger.

C&V Contractors was the first zero emission truck replacement project approved by the Sac Metro Air District under the new Sacramento Emergency Clean Air Transportation (SECAT) guidelines. —Kristian Damkier, Assoc. Air Quality Engineer at Sac Metro Air District

The guidelines provide funding for vehicles with advanced technology and this included the line of Phoenix Motorcars electric vehicles.