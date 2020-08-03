UK launching new £1B Automotive Transformation Fund to help move UK auto sector to zero emissions

In the UK, the competition for the first £10 million (US$13 million) of a new £1-billion (US$1.3 billion) Automotive Transformation Fund has begun. The overall program will offer a share of up to £1 billion of funding for industrial research and capital projects. The aim is to support the industrialization of a high-value, electrified automotive supply at scale in the UK.

The program is being delivered as a collaboration between the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), Innovate UK, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Department for International Trade.

The program will support strategically important capital and R&D investments in the UK and will begin by focusing on companies involved in batteries, motors and drives, power electronics, fuel cells and recycling. UK registered businesses can apply for a share of up to £1 billion to fund innovation projects in this competition.

£10 million of funding is now available through a feasibility study competition. This funding will support the first wave of innovative R&D projects to scale up manufacturing of the latest technology in batteries, motors, electronics and fuel cells.

The aim of this competition is to support commercially-led research and development in the design of elements of the electric automotive supply chain. Projects must focus on both making it easier to scale up in the UK and building supply chains in the UK. The project’s primary focus must be the automotive market.

The project can focus on technological improvements or developing new business models. Projects must fulfill one or more of the following:

De-risk scaling up innovative technologies across the electric supply chain;

Remove the technical or commercial barriers to manufacture in the UK; or

Support the overall aim of the Automotive Transformation Fund to establish a competitive and sustainable UK supply chain.

The Automotive Transformation Fund is particularly looking for projects that support the UK’s long-term supply chain, associated capabilities and growth aspirations.

The deadline for funding is 19 August.