Linear Labs to begin mass production of high-torque M200 e-mobility motor in September

Following recent success with white-label manufacturing for corporate customers in the automotive, HVAC and premium efficiency industrial motor industries, smart electric motor company Linear Labs (earlier post) announced a major milestone as it will be mass producing its high-torque M200 e-mobility motor for off-the-shelf use starting this September.

The announcement comes on the heels of a $68.9-million economic incentive deal with the City of Fort Worth.

The company will start with an allocation of production that is distributed between itself and several Tier One sub-contractors in order to expedite the manufacturing ramp rate and delivery of motors to early customers. Linear Labs is expecting to manufacture and deliver at least 100,000 M200 motors by the end of 2021.

We’re entering phase two of the company’s production plans based on extremely high customer demand. We’ve been building our motors for corporate clients to fit their custom needs for 10 months, and now it’s time to make our technology available to everyone. We’ll be producing a plug-and-play motor that can be manufactured at lower volumes without extensive commitment, and people will easily be able to use it for e-scooters, golf carts, e-bikes, autonomous robots or any other last-mile application. It’s with great pride I say that we’ll begin fulfilling deliveries as early as September 15 to anyone who wants to harness the power of HET inside their application. —Brad Hunstable, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Linear Labs

Pricing will be confirmed based on customer specific order quantities and features.

The M200 motor and controller are 100% designed and manufactured in the US using Linear Labs’ HET technology. The Linear Labs motor—the Hunstable Electric Turbine (HET)—is an exterior permanent magnet circumferential flux 4-rotor machine. Innovative concepts are introduced in the magnetic structure and operation at the core of the HET, resulting in large amount of torque generation.

These motors use a magnetic tunnel to surround the stator resulting in motors producing up to twice the torque of competitor motors, or the same torque in half the size. The motors can be made using rare-earth or ferrite magnets. Its high torque and high efficiency extends range, battery life, and increases performance.





By concentrating magnetic flux, Linear Labs magnifies torque and increases efficiency across the full speed range of the machine. By surrounding the stator with permanent magnets, it prevents magnetic flux leakage resulting in more torque and higher efficiency. Source: Linear Labs

The M200 is also the first open drip-proof motor with an integrated controller able to work underwater for marine applications. The motor/controller combination has greater efficiency across the full speed range and is ideal for variable speed applications.

Because of our unique ‘Magnetic Tunnel’ design with dual axial flux and dual radial flux rotors, the HET is four motors working as one, which provides around twice the average efficiency across the full speed range while making twice the torque of all of our competition in this market. This technological breakthrough has as big of an impact on minimizing global energy consumption as any major battery breakthrough could have. —Michael Van Steenburg, Vice President of Technology with Linear Labs

The M200 will initially be available in low-voltage ranges from 36-60 VDC providing up to 140 N·m peak torque at up to 5000RPM. Higher voltages will be available upon request. The M200 motor is so torque dense that four Linear Labs M200 motors in a four-wheeled vehicle can provide more peak torque than a 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S engine. This is achieved by a smaller distributed electric powertrain with a combined quad-motor volume of just over four liters.