Lyft partners with SIXT to expand Lyft car rental service nationwide

Lyft announced that, following on the success of its rental pilot in California, it is partnering with SIXT rent-a-car to expand car rentals across the US. Starting this August, Lyft riders in Seattle, Las Vegas, and Miami will be able to rent a SIXT car through the Rentals tab in the Lyft app.

Following this three-city launch, Lyft plans to expand to all cities within the SIXT rental network in the US in the coming months.

Lyft is leading the charge on offering our riders a range of transportation options on top of our core rideshare offerings, such as bikes, scooters, and transit and now we are doubling down on that effort with the expansion of Lyft Rentals. Partnering with SIXT enables us to rapidly expand the reach of our rentals in a time when customers are looking for hassle-free and intuitive transportation solutions. With our vision for car rentals, we are offering a completely integrated, frictionless, and transparent experience for transportation that renters have come to love. —Cal Lankton, Lyft’s VP Fleet & Global Operations

SIXT is present in the major airport and downtown markets across the US with further expansion planned. SIXT has also established digital mobility services for their customers, allowing Lyft to integrate the SIXT premium fleet into its model for friction-free car rentals.

Lyft Rentals allows renters to select the exact car they’ll rent, details insurance and add-ons, and offers a seamless pickup and drop-off experience as well as a subsidized Lyft ride.

The average US household spends more than $9,000 per year on car ownership, yet the car is only utilized 5% of the time, remaining parked and unused the other 95%.