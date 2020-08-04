Half of plug-in vehicles in the US in 2019 were mid-size cars

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
04 August 2020

Half of all plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs) on the road in the US in 2019 were mid-size cars. However, PEVs are available in size classes ranging from two-seaters to minivans.

Together, compact cars and large cars accounted for nearly 30% of the PEV population. Standard sport utility vehicles (SUVs) accounted for 9% while small SUVs were another 2%.

Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Assessment of Light-Duty Plug-In Electric Vehicles in the United States, 2010 – 2019, June 2020.

In the 1900s hybrid cars were in as a transition alternative to battery electric cars until Ford and Rockefeller launched the ICEV industry and killed battery development. What we once thought as a progressive technology has in the long run, proven to be a detriment to Earth's society and the creation of discord between nations who have actually fought wars over hydrocarbon fuel.
Perhaps the World would be a better place had electric transportation won the day. This time around, battery electric cars will displace the need for hybrids.

Posted by: Lad | 04 August 2020 at 04:45 PM

