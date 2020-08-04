Half of plug-in vehicles in the US in 2019 were mid-size cars

Half of all plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs) on the road in the US in 2019 were mid-size cars. However, PEVs are available in size classes ranging from two-seaters to minivans.

Together, compact cars and large cars accounted for nearly 30% of the PEV population. Standard sport utility vehicles (SUVs) accounted for 9% while small SUVs were another 2%.





Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Assessment of Light-Duty Plug-In Electric Vehicles in the United States, 2010 – 2019, June 2020.