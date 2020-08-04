GranBio and NextChem partner to develop cellulosic ethanol market

Brazil-based GranBio announced a strategic alliance with NextChem, the subsidiary of Italian engineering giant Maire Tecnimont dedicated to the energy transition, to co-license its patented technology for the production of second-generation (2G) ethanol worldwide.

The partnership will enable the commercialization of this technology globally, combining GranBio’s knowledge in biomass and second-generation biofuels with NextChem’s engineering intelligence and Group global presence, to offer integrated services—feasibility studies, development of integration projects, engineering and construction of factories worldwide. Together, the companies will have the opportunity to lead decarbonization of liquid fuels in an efficient and profitable way on a large scale.

The technology developed by GranBio to produce 2G ethanol has already been implemented in its factory located in São Miguel dos Campos, in Alagoas. US$220 million was invested in the construction of this plant, the first in the Southern Hemisphere dedicated to cellulosic ethanol. Currently, the company has the capacity to produce around 30 million liters (7.9 million gallons US) of 2G ethanol per year and the potential to export 100% of this biofuel to the American and European markets.

We want to be pioneers in this business model, leading the development of the cellulosic ethanol industry in the world, offering complete solutions, from the feasibility study to the engineering project. Some countries like the United States, China and Brazil already recognize the renewable carbon premium. The European Union, for example, recently determined policies that will promote the construction of dozens of second generation fuel plants by 2030. We are confident that our technology is very promising, being the key to a major transformation in the way we produce fuels. —Paulo Nigro, CEO of GranBio

GranBio was able to develop a flexible model for the use of raw materials, which allows the use of almost all types of agricultural waste, such as sugarcane and corn straw and even leftover wood, such as eucalyptus, to produce cellulosic ethanol. GranBio uses two proprietary sugar conversion technologies.