Fuel cell electric vehicles powered by Ballard have driven more than 50M km; 70% in China

Ballard Power Systems announced that its proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell technology and products have now powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) in commercial heavy- and medium-duty motive applications for acumulative total of more than 50 million kilometers on roads around the globe, an increase of more than 5-times since 2017.

Ballard PEM fuel cell technology and products—with the 8th generation power module launched in 2019—have been integrated for many years into FCEVs to provide zero-emission power for vehicle propulsion in 15 countries around the world. This includes approximately 1,000 Fuel Cell Electric Buses (FCEBs) and 2,200 commercial trucks.

Approximately 70% of the more than 50 million kilometers has been achieved in FCEVs deployed in China, with the remaining vehicles deployed in Europe and North America.

For the first half of 2020, FCEVs monitored by Ballard delivered fuel cell uptime of approximately 98%. Ballard’s unmatched field experience—through a wide range of duty cycles, climate and road conditions—has been leveraged through an effective feedback loop into product design and development efforts, resulting in the fuel cell industry’s highest performance products designed for Heavy- and Medium-Duty Motive applications.

Some of the FCEBs that operated over 8-years in the field exceeded 38,000 hours of revenue service with no major fuel cell maintenance requirements.