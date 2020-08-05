Scottish Government investing £300K in new hydrogen accelerator at Univ. of St. Andrews
05 August 2020
The Scottish Government is investing £300,000 (US$391,000) in a new hydrogen accelerator which will be located at the University of St Andrews. Drawing on the expertise of the University, and in partnership with institutions across Scotland, the new initiative will propel innovations in hydrogen technology and encourage knowledge-sharing to support transport applications and sustainable mobility.
Working closely with other leading institutions, the hydrogen accelerator will help maximize the economic opportunities from the shift to zero or ultra-low emission mobility solutions. It will achieve this by increasing expert capacity to advise on transport focussed hydrogen projects, improving coordination between ongoing key initiatives and conducting expert analysis to foster new partnerships between industry and government.
This project directly supports the Scottish Government’s commitment to its net-zero target of 2045. Additionally, the work of the hydrogen accelerator will also support the ambition of phasing out the need for new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2032.
By connecting the project to expertise at other Scottish universities, relevant centers and initiatives, including the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc and Power Networks Demonstration Centre, this will assist with the development of a strategic hydrogen workforce to support Scotland’s green recovery.
I’m pleased that we can establish a new Hydrogen Accelerator for Scotland at the University of St Andrews. With their renowned specialism in hydrogen technologies and innovation—this is a perfect match at a time when there is really exciting work in the sector taking place across Scotland.
We already boast several world-leading demonstrator projects. These include Aberdeen’s Hydrogen Bus projects and the wide-ranging Orkney projects drawing on marine renewable energy to provide hydrogen for power generation, heating buildings and powering vehicles. With abundant renewable energy resources and a strong engineering skills base, Scotland is in a strong position to develop a globally competitive hydrogen sector.—Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson
