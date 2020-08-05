NIO delivered 3,533 EVs in July, up 322.1% YoY; 17,702 units year-to-date

China-based premium EV-maker NIO reported that it delivered 3,533 vehicles in July 2020, representing a robust 322.1% growth year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 2,610 ES6s, the Company’s 5-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, and 923 ES8s, the Company’s 6-seater and 7-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV.

As of 31 July 2020, cumulative deliveries of the ES8 and the ES6 reached 49,615 vehicles, of which 17,702 were delivered in 2020.





On 24 July 2020, NIO announced the pre-subsidy price of the EC6, starting from RMB 368,000 (US$52,700), and began taking production orders for the 5-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV. Its NEDC range of up to 615 kilometers with the 100 kWh battery pack, excellent driving experience, sporty and stylish design present a competitive model for a younger and broader user base. The EC6 deliveries will commence in September 2020.

In July, we are pleased to have achieved the second-highest monthly delivery results despite the impact on productions due to a 5-day suspension of manufacturing to prepare for EC6 productions and other flood-related supply chain challenges. More proudly, we have achieved a record-high monthly order growth, attributed to a stronger demand of the ES8 and ES6, together with the increasing EC6 orders, thanks to the continuous support of our users. We believe we will be able to increase our production capacity significantly to support higher deliveries in the third quarter of 2020. —William Bin Li, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of NIO

NIO started the deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in China on 28 June 2018. In September 2018, NIO went public on NYSE. NIO officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began the first deliveries of the ES6 on 18 June 2019. In December 2019, NIO officially launched the EC6, a smart electric Coupe SUV, and the all-new ES8, a fully elevated smart electric flagship SUV.