Qualcomm, partners launching new CV2X pilot in Honolulu

On the heels of the C-V2X direct communications program launch last week in San Diego, Qualcomm announced the launch of a new C-V2X pilot program in Honolulu. Applied Information will exclusively implement C-V2X technologies developed by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., while working with the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) and the University of Hawaii College of Engineering to extend the deployment of connected vehicle infrastructure across the entire state of Hawaii with C-V2X.





C-V2X is a direct communication technology designed to offer vehicles low latency communications for Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Roadside Infrastructure (V2I) and Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) without the involvement of a cellular network, or cellular network subscription, by operating on designated and harmonized 5.9 GHz ITS spectrum.

As a part of the program, the organizations will test several connected vehicle applications in real time and in day-to-day traffic using a V2X-enabled interconnected traffic control system program administered by the Hawaii DOT and the University of Hawaii College of Engineering.

Among the applications to be deployed for the project are Red Light Violation Warning, Pedestrian and Cyclist Collision Warnings, Emergency Vehicle Preemption, Transit Signal Priority, Traffic Queue Warning, the TravelSafelyTM smartphone app, and Signal-Phase and Timing (SPAT).

Applied Information roadside units (RSU), supplied by Applied Information partner, Goldwings Supply Service, Inc., will provide connectivity between the traffic signals and roadway users, and utilize the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X Platform, a product of Qualcomm Technologies. The project operates under an experimental license granted by the Federal Communications Commission for a 5-mile segment of the Nimitz Highway and Ala Moana Boulevard arterials.

The Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X platform features direct communication range and reliability and reduced latency in the face of congested roadways. With a strong evolution path in the 3rd-generation partnership program (3GPP) to 5G New Radio (5G NR), C-V2X offers the performance and support connected vehicles need to communicate with transport infrastructure, leading to less congestion, reduced emissions and a smoother driving experience.

The connectivity provided by the Applied Information solution enables the infrastructure to communicate with any cloud-connected or C-V2X enabled vehicle or device. For example, the Applied Information TravelSafely smartphone app connects drivers to the infrastructure, providing the first application of connected vehicle technology using data from multiple infrastructure sources for day-to-day use by the general public.

TravelSafely also connects drivers to other app users such as pedestrians, cyclists and scooter riders to provide alerts and warning of potential crashes. Transportation engineers are also empowered to monitor and control their traffic management networks anywhere and anytime with a smartphone or tablet with the technology.

The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) recently awarded a $6.85-million Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD) grant to the Hawaii Department of Transportation for its Implementing Cellular V2X Technology to Improve Safety and ITS Management project.

The Hawaii project will implement intelligent transportation systems (ITS) technologies statewide, specifically with vehicle-to-everything (V2X) capabilities for connected vehicle and traffic infrastructure. The project consists of the installation and operation of a cellular-based V2X system for all traffic devices throughout the state.