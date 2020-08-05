Solaris to deliver 70 CNG buses to Warsaw operator Miejskie Zakłady Autobusowe

The representatives of the management board of public transport operator Miejskie Zakłady Autobusowe (MZA) in Warsaw and Solaris signed a contract for the delivery of 70 low-floor city buses. The vehicles will run on CNG. The total value of the contract is more than PLN 116 million (US$31 million).

MZA Warszawa ordered a total of 70 buses, consisting of 40 Solaris Urbino 12 CNG and 30 articulated Solaris Urbino 18 CNG buses. In the 12-meter CNG buses, the total capacity of tanks will be more than 1500 l, and in the articulated 18-meter buses more than 1700 l.

The purchase of Solaris CNG buses is a continuation of our ecological policy, consisting in introducing large numbers of zero-emission and low-emission buses into the rolling stock. We already have 91 electric and 145 CNG buses. After completion of all planned deliveries by the end of 2022, it will be 160 electric buses and 305 CNG buses, respectively. This will account for almost 50 percent of buses departing on the streets of Warsaw on a weekday. —Jan Kuźmiński, President of the Management Board of Miejskie Zakłady Autobusowe

The first Solaris Urbino CNG buses will make it to Warsaw in April next year. The deliveries of all 70 units are to be completed in mid-2021. Once they are completed, the total number of Solaris buses in the fleet of Warsaw operator MZA will go up to more than 1100 vehicles.