Agility introduces new and improved roof-mount CNG fuel systems for refuse trucks

Agility Fuel Solution, a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, introduced its new third-generation roof-mount compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel system for Automated Side Loader, Rear End Loader and Front End Loader refuse collection vehicles.





Agility introduced its roof-mount CNG fuel systems for refuse fleets in 2001, and since then, they have been used widely by fleets large and small across North America. The system features an efficient, rugged design utilizing Agility’s lightweight carbon fiber composite TUFFSHELL ACF Type 4 CNG cylinders, and fuel capacity options ranging from 60-92 diesel gallons equivalent (DGE).

With nearly 20 years of use in the field and with tens of thousands of systems on the road, we have seen the roof-mount CNG fuel systems put to the test in nearly every imaginable scenario. With this new design, our team ruggedized the roof-mount against physical damage from daily use, while also making the entire unit lighter and easier to install and service. —Eric Bippus, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing

The internal CNG plumbing was redesigned to reduce potential leak points and the placement of pressure relief devices (PRDs) for fire safety was improved to provide optimal coverage based on where fires are most likely to occur.

The new roof-mount systems include full-length ¼-inch steel rub rails to defend against tree branch strikes, and to reinforce the entire structure. The aluminum exterior cover features a chamfered design, tool-free removable service access panels, fewer exposed seams, and button-head screws to prevent branches from catching or damaging the system.

For a first-class look and a long-lasting and durable finish, the system’s internal framework is powder coated and the exterior unit can be color-matched to any fleet’s custom colors utilizing Agility’s in-house painting system.

The new systems are designed with tool-free access panels to allow for easier inspection and service. And for ease of installation, and in case the system needs to be removed for major vehicle repairs, revised lift points, exposed mounting points, and interfacing tube connections allow the entire CNG system to be mounted or dismounted quickly and safely as a single unit.

Agility Fuel Solutions, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Agility and its affiliates’ product offerings include natural gas, hydrogen, and battery electric energy storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane and natural gas fuel systems, and propane dispensers.

Agility offers solutions for a variety of vehicle types, including Class 8 trucks, refuse trucks, transit buses, school buses, concrete mixers, and medium duty delivery trucks.