Audi boosts specs on 2021 e-tron family, lowers price

The 2021 Audi e-tron SUV family receives a number of updates and a new price point for the 2021 model year. The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback are the first and second fully electric vehicles in the Audi lineup, laddering up to the brand’s commitment to 30% of the US model lineup being fully or partially electrified by 2025.





New for model year 2021, the Audi e-tron model lines receive revised packaging, including attractive entry pricing with a new Premium trim level. As a result, the e-tron SUV is offered at $65,900 starting MSRP for the model year 2021, a decrease of close to $9,000 from the starting MSRP of the model year 2019 Premium Plus e-tron.

The e-tron lineup also receives a number of technical spec enhancements for improved utility. Through optimized drive system hardware and software adjustments, the 2021 e-tron achieves efficiency improvements resulting in an EPA-estimated range of 222 miles, an increase of 18 miles. Meanwhile, the e-tron Sportback delivers an EPA-estimated range of 218 miles.

As technology progresses, the e-tron lineup has seen its most significant improvements with available battery capacity and efficiency. For a more efficient configuration, thanks to a number of optimizations, the front electric motor is able to be entirely disengaged, significantly reducing power usage when not needed. Only when the driver demands more power or traction do both motors spring into action.

In addition, the usable amount of the high-voltage battery has increased for the model year 2021 e-tron lineup. The battery in the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback have a total capacity of 95 kWh and now gives customers access to a net energy figure of 86.5 kWh—almost 3 kWh more than 2019 e-tron model. The energy buffer is designed to help ensure customers enjoy sustained battery performance throughout the life of the vehicle.

Enhancing the charging experience are dual charge ports on the driver and passenger side of the vehicles, newly available on the Premium Plus trims of the e-tron and e-tron Sportback.

In response to customer feedback, enhancements have been made to every category for model year 2021 e-tron vehicles for a more accessible and well packaged portfolio. Unique to the e-tron SUV, in addition to the entry Premium trim is the available distinct Convenience Plus Package, featuring the Driver assistance package and Black exterior trim kit including matte black grille, front and rear bumper trim and on the e-tron SUV, matte black roof rails.