Cadillac unveils LYRIQ electric luxury crossover show car

Cadillac unveiled the LYRIQ show car—a fully electric luxury crossover. The LYRIQ is based on GM’s next-generation, modular electric vehicle platform and driven by the Ultium propulsion system, allowing Cadillac to deliver customers a variety of range and performance options.





LYRIQ is being designed to offer beyond 300 miles of range on a full charge, based on internal testing. Performance and technology highlights include:

Charging options that fit a variety of preferences for home, the workplace and on the road, including DC fast charging rates over 150 kilowatts and Level 2 charging rates up to 19 kW.

Rear-wheel drive and performance all-wheel drive configurations.

The enhanced version of Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance feature, available on more than 200,000 miles of enabled roads and recently updated to include lane change on demand.

New technologies such as dual-plane augmented reality-enhanced head-up display and remote self-parking.

The brand’s most seamless and adaptive technology interaction with the driver and passengers, including the latest Cadillac user experience, which is showcased in a 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED screen the spans the entire viewing area of the driver.





Cadillac’s LYRIQ is based on an all-new, modular EV platform. With a dedicated EV architecture, its design eliminates significant physical constraints associated with adapting electric propulsion within a conventional vehicle architecture, for an optimized design that supports greater driving range, an engaging driving experience and a new interpretation of passenger space.

Within the LYRIQ, the Ultium battery system is a structural element of the architecture, integrated in ways that contribute to ride and handling, as well as safety. The lower center of gravity and near 50/50 weight distribution enabled by the placement of the battery pack results in a vehicle that’s sporty, responsive and allows for spirited driving.

Additionally, the LYRIQ is driven primarily by the rear wheels, with a performance all-wheel drive option available. The placement of the drive motor at the rear of the vehicle contributes an even greater feeling of balance and agility. It also enables the system to channel more torque to the pavement without wheelspin for exhilarating acceleration and greater cornering capability.

Vehicles equipped with performance all-wheel drive go a step further, with a second drive unit placed at the front of the vehicle, which allows for a significant amount of tuning flexibility, enhancing vehicle dynamics and performance for drivers.

The Cadillac LYRIQ is powered by GM’s new Ultium battery system, which offers approximately 100 kWh of energy. Ultium’s state-of-the-art NCMA (nickel-cobalt-manganese-aluminum) chemistry uses aluminum in the cathode to help reduce the need for rare-earth materials such as cobalt. GM engineers reduced the cobalt content by more than 70% compared to current GM batteries.

The advanced battery chemistry is packed in large, flat pouch cells that enable smart module construction to reduce complexity and simplify cooling needs. Additionally, the battery electronics are incorporated directly into the modules, eliminating nearly 90% of the battery pack wiring, compared to GM’s current electric vehicles.