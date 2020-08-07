Univ. of Surrey researchers to develop Li-CO2 battery technology

Researchers at the University of Surrey (UK) are to begin work on a new lithium-ion battery technology that is capable of capturing CO 2 emissions, following a £243,689 award from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC).

The project, which will be led by Dr Yunlong Zhao, will undertake research into state-of-the-art batteries that use Li–CO 2 electrochemical technology. Crucially, the research will look to achieve a breakthrough in efficient CO 2 fixation to store energy.

Among different metal-CO 2 batteries—which feature the dual characteristics of both effective CO 2 fixation and advanced energy storage/conversion—Li-CO 2 batteries are considered the best candidates due to their high theoretical specific energy density (~1800 Wh/kg) and relatively high discharge potential (~2.8 V).

However, the development of Li-CO 2 batteries is still in its infancy stage. This project aims to make advancements in Li-CO 2 batteries with a focus on screening efficient cathode electrocatalysts and studying reaction mechanisms.

The high charge potential and unclear reaction mechanisms of current Li-CO 2 batteries results in poor reversibility and short cycle life. Therefore, massive efforts need to devote to find efficient catalysts and understand the comprehensive mechanisms.

This project proposes a versatile screening and in situ characterization platform for rapid screening of highly efficient electrocatalysts and in-depth studying of reaction mechanisms. This project details a specific method to fabricate on-chip Li-CO 2 batteries.

Combining a unique four-electrode circuit with advanced high-resolution characterization methods, the structure-property relationship and underlying mechanism of Li-CO 2 batteries will be revealed, which could further guide the optimization of Li-CO 2 batteries.

Project partners NPL (in situ characterizations), Johnson Matthey (materials and batteries) and QinetiQ (manufacturing and batteries) will provide essential know-how in order to help achieve the project aims: to fabricate on-chip Li-CO 2 batteries prototype; to select optimal electrocatalysts; to construct an in situ characterization platform and uncover the underlying mechanism; and to optimize the performance of Li-CO 2 batteries.

Dr Zhao is Lecturer in Energy Storage and Bioelectronics at Surrey’s Advanced Technology Institute (ATI) and he is also Senior Research Scientist at the National Physical Laboratory (NPL).