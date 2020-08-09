New York City Transit Authority adding 50 New Flyer buses equipped with Allison H 40 EP systems

New Flyer and Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems, will deliver 50 Allison electric hybrid equipped buses to the largest transit authority in the US, New York City Transit (NYCT).

The majority of the electric hybrid buses will be delivered in 2021, allowing Allison to showcase the H 40 EP electric hybrid system’s industry leading reliability and durability.

Allison Transmission’s H 40/50 EP Series is a two-mode parallel hybrid transmission that has been proven to be a dependable and efficient system for buses and coaches. From reduced emissions, quieter operation and fuel economy improvements (as compared to diesel-powered buses), the H 40/50 EP Series provides reduced brake maintenance costs and fast, smooth acceleration.

The H 40/50 EP Series is equipped with regenerative braking, and has ratings up to a maximum 246 kW (330 hp). In full production since 2003 and now operating in thousands of buses, it has proven up to 25% fuel saving, depending on the duty cycle.

New York City Transit Authority maintains a fleet of more than 5,700 buses, 60% of which are equipped with Allison Bus Series B 400 and B 500 transmissions.

More than 10,000 state- and city-owned vehicles operating in New York are powered by Allison.

Allison has delivered more than 8,500 electric hybrid propulsion systems globally, including deliveries to more than 14 agencies in New York State. These systems have accumulated nearly 2.2 billion miles, saving more than 265 million gallons of fuel, and preventing 2.6 metric tons of CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere.