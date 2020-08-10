BYD begins electric bus fleet delivery to Germany’s BOGESTRA; first of 22 buses

BOGESTRA (Bochum-Gelsenkirchener Straßenbahnen) and HCR (Straßenbahn Herne-Castrop-Rauxel), two of Germany’s leading Public Transport Operators (PTOs), have taken delivery of the first vehicle in a joint fleet order for 22 electric buses from BYD.





Despite the recent COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, deliveries remain on schedule for completion in October 2020. As a producer of face-masks and hygiene products following the coronavirus outbreak, BYD is also donating a consignment of face-masks to be used by BOGESTRA’s and HCR’s passengers, as part of the PTOs’ hygiene regulations.

The new electric 12-meter BYD eBus fleet will go into service in the Germany state of North Rhine-Westphalia, on route 380 in Gelsenkirchen and route 354 in Bochum. BYD’s 12-meter single-deck eBus delivers a total carrying capacity of 80 passengers and offers a single charge range of more than 200 km.