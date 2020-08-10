Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
LLTO anode material for safe batteries with a long cycle life
OERA leading feasibility study to evaluate hydrogen production, storage, distribution and use in The Maritimes

BYD begins electric bus fleet delivery to Germany’s BOGESTRA; first of 22 buses

10 August 2020

BOGESTRA (Bochum-Gelsenkirchener Straßenbahnen) and HCR (Straßenbahn Herne-Castrop-Rauxel), two of Germany’s leading Public Transport Operators (PTOs), have taken delivery of the first vehicle in a joint fleet order for 22 electric buses from BYD.

File

Despite the recent COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, deliveries remain on schedule for completion in October 2020. As a producer of face-masks and hygiene products following the coronavirus outbreak, BYD is also donating a consignment of face-masks to be used by BOGESTRA’s and HCR’s passengers, as part of the PTOs’ hygiene regulations.

The new electric 12-meter BYD eBus fleet will go into service in the Germany state of North Rhine-Westphalia, on route 380 in Gelsenkirchen and route 354 in Bochum. BYD’s 12-meter single-deck eBus delivers a total carrying capacity of 80 passengers and offers a single charge range of more than 200 km.

Posted on 10 August 2020 in Bus, Electric (Battery), Europe, Fleets | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)