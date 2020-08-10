Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
OERA leading feasibility study to evaluate hydrogen production, storage, distribution and use in The Maritimes
Flag, coastal and port authorities from eight countries come together to encourage development of maritime autonomous surface ships

New Zealand government backs Hiringa’s nationwide hydrogen fueling network

10 August 2020

The Infrastructure Reference Group has provisionally approved $20 million for Hiringa Energy to establish New Zealand’s first nationwide network of hydrogen fuelling stations.

The initiative will involve the installation of eight hydrogen refueling stations located in Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Manawatu, Auckland, Taupō, Wellington and Christchurch. These stations will provide refuelling for zero emissions heavy FCEVs (hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles) such as trucks and buses.

8c8d66_1c5e7204c0384ec385cca52b21e45aa2~mv2

This initial network will provide coverage for about 95% of heavy freight routes in the North Island and 82% of the South Island.

This is an exciting development that can kick start the use of hydrogen as a low-emissions transport fuel for New Zealand’s energy future. I’m delighted that as we develop our hydrogen strategy/roadmap that we have such exciting hydrogen developments getting underway.

—New Zealand Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods

Many of New Zealand’s leading freight, manufacturing, construction, primary produce, and retail companies have set themselves aggressive decarbonization targets for 2030. The establishment of this hydrogen refueling network will help them achieve these targets.

As well as establishing the refueling network, other Hiringa Energy projects include domestic production of hydrogen and assisting organizations transition their fleet or energy needs to clean hydrogen.

Posted on 10 August 2020 in Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, Infrastructure, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)