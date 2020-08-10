New Zealand government backs Hiringa’s nationwide hydrogen fueling network

The Infrastructure Reference Group has provisionally approved $20 million for Hiringa Energy to establish New Zealand’s first nationwide network of hydrogen fuelling stations.

The initiative will involve the installation of eight hydrogen refueling stations located in Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Manawatu, Auckland, Taupō, Wellington and Christchurch. These stations will provide refuelling for zero emissions heavy FCEVs (hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles) such as trucks and buses.





This initial network will provide coverage for about 95% of heavy freight routes in the North Island and 82% of the South Island.

This is an exciting development that can kick start the use of hydrogen as a low-emissions transport fuel for New Zealand’s energy future. I’m delighted that as we develop our hydrogen strategy/roadmap that we have such exciting hydrogen developments getting underway. —New Zealand Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods

Many of New Zealand’s leading freight, manufacturing, construction, primary produce, and retail companies have set themselves aggressive decarbonization targets for 2030. The establishment of this hydrogen refueling network will help them achieve these targets.

As well as establishing the refueling network, other Hiringa Energy projects include domestic production of hydrogen and assisting organizations transition their fleet or energy needs to clean hydrogen.