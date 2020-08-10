Australia’s Jemena to supply green hydrogen to Hyundai from 2021; Green Gas project

Leading Australian energy infrastructure company Jemena has signed a new deal to supply Australia’s emerging zero emission vehicle industry with renewably generated green hydrogen.

Jemena has committed, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hyundai Australia and Coregas, to produce and deliver hydrogen gas to Hyundai’s Macquarie Park headquarters from early 2021.

Jemena’s Managing Director, Frank Tudor, said the deal will make hydrogen gas generated from solar and wind power available to the vehicle industry.

A lack of critical refueling infrastructure is regularly cited as a hand-brake to hydrogen vehicle sales. Our agreement with Hyundai and Coregas releases some of that pressure and is an opportunity to demonstrate that renewably generated hydrogen gas can be made directly available to the vehicle and transport sectors. The MOU also signals the wider community benefits of our Western Sydney Green Gas project and demonstrates the value of renewable gas to Australia’s transport industry. —Frank Tudor

As part of the deal, Coregas will provide the compressor, pipework and connectors for filling and discharging hydrogen.

Tudor said hydrogen gas for transport will be generated as part of Jemena’s $15-million Western Sydney Green Gas Project (which is being co-funded on a 50% basis by Australia Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA)).

The Western Sydney Green Gas Project will convert solar and wind power into hydrogen gas via electrolysis using a 500 kW electrolyzer constructed in Western Sydney. The hydrogen will then be stored for use across the Jemena Gas Network (JGN) in New South Wales, the biggest gas distribution network in Australia. If the trial to power 250 homes and a hydrogen vehicle refueling station is successful, Jemena will look to expand it across the NSW network.

We are demonstrating that electrolyzers not only produce safe and green hydrogen gas to blend with natural gas for home appliances, but that they also enable hydrogen to be made available for zero-emission transportation. —Frank Tudor

The Hydrogen Council estimated that in 2018 there were over 330 hydrogen refueling stations around the world, half of which were in Japan and the United States. The Council is looking to increase that to more than 3,000 refueling stations globally by 2025, enough to provide hydrogen for about two million Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles.

In Australia, there is one permanent refueling station—at Hyundai’s Macquarie Park showroom in Sydney. A refueling station is under construction in the ACT, with others planned for Melbourne and Brisbane. The largest hydrogen vehicle fleet in Australia is the 20 Hyundai NEXO SUVs, soon to be deployed by the ACT Government.

Jemena’s customer research has found that 69% of respondents would be happy to consider traveling on private and public hydrogen-powered transport and that 66% thought there should be as much focus on hydrogen vehicles as there is on electric/hybrid vehicles.

Jemena is an $11.5-billion company that owns and manages some of Australia’s most significant gas and electricity assets.