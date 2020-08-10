Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
BYD begins electric bus fleet delivery to Germany’s BOGESTRA; first of 22 buses
New Zealand government backs Hiringa’s nationwide hydrogen fueling network

OERA leading feasibility study to evaluate hydrogen production, storage, distribution and use in The Maritimes

10 August 2020

A study to advance regional understanding of the role hydrogen could play in the Maritimes’ energy transition is now underway as part of a collaborative effort being led by OERA and funded by Heritage Gas Limited, Liberty Utilities, the Nova Scotia Department of Energy & Mines and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Study coordinator OERA is an independent, impartial, not-for-profit research organization that facilitates research aimed at encouraging the sustainable development of energy resources.

This study is one way we are evaluating options to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 in the Maritimes. It will investigate hydrogen’s potential contribution to our region’s sustainable development goals, including creating hydrogen from local raw materials, transportation, storage and ultimate end uses both locally and in export markets.

—OERA Executive Director Alisdair McLean

Zen Clean Energy Solutions—the successful bidder in the recent RFP process related to this study—has initiated work and is currently evaluating how green and blue hydrogen production could support the region’s broad energy policy objectives around climate change, economic growth and sustainably developing energy resources.

Zen will review all aspects of hydrogen from creation to end-use, evaluating economic and technical constraints and opportunities as hydrogen use and production scales up over time in the Maritimes.

Details of the study’s findings will be publicly available once it is complete by fall 2020.

The Maritimes is a region of Eastern Canada comprising three provinces: New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island (PEI).

Posted on 10 August 2020 in Canada, Hydrogen, Hydrogen Production, Hydrogen Storage, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)