Baker Institute expert says regional advantages will define future energy transitions

Different countries will respond in different ways to the challenges of economic growth and environmental sustainability based upon their regional advantages, according to a new paper by an expert in the Center for Energy Studies at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy.

The COVID-19 pandemic has added pressure to governments on both fronts, wrote Ken Medlock, a fellow in energy and resource economics at the Baker Institute and senior director of its Center for Energy Studies. His paper, “Energy Transition, COVID-19, Comparative Advantage, and a World of Uncertainty,” was published in the July issue of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies Forum.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant economic crisis, governments in many regions are looking for ways to simultaneously address economic and environmental concerns in their recovery efforts. Whether this is fiscally prudent, or even feasible, remains to be seen, and it is likely that outcomes will differ from region to region. —Ken Medlock

Medlock described the energy industry as “a world of ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots.’” He said comparative advantage will ultimately define how transitions happen in different parts of the world.

The Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is a collection of nations “at the center of global discourse on economic growth, industrial activity, international trade and geopolitics”—the “haves”—that represents about 1.3 billion people, Medlock wrote. He noted, however, that non-OECD nations—the “have-nots”—are growing rapidly and several have emerged as major global players.

Non-OECD countries make up a large group of less-developed and developing nations that account for about 6.4 billion people, about five times the population of the OECD. As these countries develop, all matters related to energy, environment, health and the economy will take on different dimensions in the global context. This is especially true for energy. —Ken Medlock

A portfolio of options is available for a lower-carbon energy future, but “not every option in the portfolio is suitable everywhere,” Medlock wrote.