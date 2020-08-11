CARB to consider low NOx heavy-duty omnibus regulation on 27 August

The California Air Resources Board will consider the proposed Heavy-Duty Low NO x Omnibus Regulation on 27 August 2020. The proposed regulation is intended to ensure reductions in smog-forming NO x and protect communities most impacted by air pollution.

On-road heavy-duty vehicles are an essential part of the state’s economy. These vehicles are also significant sources of oxides of nitrogen (NO x ) and particulate matter (PM), contributing nearly 31% of all statewide NOx emissions as well as 26% of total statewide diesel PM emissions.





Source: CARB

The Proposed Heavy-Duty Engine and Vehicle Omnibus Regulation would implement two measures included within California’s Revised 2016 State Strategy for the State Implementation Plan: “Low-NO x Engine Standard” and “Lower In Use Emission Performance Level.”

CARB’s Proposed HD Omnibus Rulemaking would comprehensively overhaul exhaust emission standards and test procedures and other emission-related requirements for 2024 and subsequent model year California-certified HD engines.

Highlights of the regulation include: