Nikola receive order for 2,500 battery-electric waste trucks from Republic Services; fully integrated chassis and body from Nikola

Nikola Corporation announced a minimum order of 2,500 electric refuse trucks from Republic Services, expandable up to 5,000. This order is to begin full production deliveries in 2023 with on-road testing likely to begin in early 2022. The refuse trucks are anticipated to carry up to an industry-leading 720 kWh of energy storage.

Nikola specializes in heavy-duty, zero-emission Class 8 trucks. The refuse market is one of the most stable markets in the industry and provides long-term shareholder value. The Nikola Tre powertrain is ideal for the refuse market as it shares and uses the same batteries, controls, inverters and e-axle. By sharing the Tre platform, we can drive the cost down for both programs by using the same parts. You couldn’t pick a better partner than Republic Services, a leader in long-term environmental sustainability and customer service. Republic Services will help us ensure the Nikola Tre meets customer and fleet lifecycle demands and we are excited to have them participate in the design process. —Nikola Founder and Executive Chairman Trevor Milton





Nikola Refuse platform.

Republic Services is the second-largest recycling and solid waste provider in the US and is recognized as an industry leader in providing environmentally responsible, sustainable solutions to its customers.

This is a game changer. Refuse truck customers have always ordered chassis from truck OEMs and bodies from other suppliers. Nikola has fully integrated the chassis and body, covering both with a single factory warranty. Trucks will include both automated side loaders and front-end loaders—all of which will be zero-emission.Nikola CEO, Mark Russell

The powertrain software will be limited to 1,000 HP and is expected to outperform current diesel and natural gas competitors. The new platform can give refuse trucks nearly three-times the HP of natural gas and diesel options, giving operators the ability to go up hills with full loads without issue.

The electric platform is expected to offer up to 150 miles of range and 1,200 cans on a single charge. On-road testing likely to begin in early 2022, with full production shortly after. The zero-emissions vehicles are expected to be integrated into Republic Services’ fleet beginning in 2023.