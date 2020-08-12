FEV testing suggests Lucid Air will have an EPA range of 517 miles on a single charge

Lucid Motors announced independent range verification of 517 miles on a single charge for its forthcoming Lucid Air all-electric sedan. This new benchmark range was secured with FEV North America, Inc. in Auburn Hills, Michigan, applying the EPA's Multicycle Test Procedure (SAE J1634 Oct 2012 Standard) with the standard adjustment factor.





The results suggest that the Lucid Air is the longest EPA-range electric vehicle to date.

I’m delighted that the Lucid Air has been independently verified by FEV to achieve an estimated EPA range of 517 miles, and that this landmark in the history of EV development has been achieved entirely through Lucid’s in-house technology. I believe that our 900-volt architecture, our race proven battery packs, miniaturized motors and power electronics, integrated transmission systems, aerodynamics, chassis and thermal systems, software, and overall system efficiency has now reached a stage where it collectively sets a new standard and delivers a host of ‘world’s firsts.’ —Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid Motors

FEV is a leading independent, international engineering service provider of vehicle and powertrain development for hardware and software, with service offerings that include range certification. FEV’s verification process closely follows the official EPA standard testing procedure and has been executed for several leading vehicle manufacturers. Lucid conducted thousands of miles of real-world range testing, and FEV’s results validate these endeavors.

The FEV range estimate closely matches Lucid’s computer-modeled range prediction. Lucid achieved this result through proprietary technology along with careful engineering of every aspect of the Air’s performance and efficiency. Starting with the in-house development of the drivetrain, Lucid miniaturized and integrated the Air’s motors, transmission and inverter, and paired this with an ultra-high, 900+ volt architecture to achieve unmatched compactness and efficiency.

In creating the Air’s battery packs, Lucid drew upon 10 years of experience and more than 20 million miles of real-world testing. In addition, the expertise of Lucid’s technology division, Atieva, played a large role, as it supplies battery packs for the entire field of the Formula E racing series since 2018 and continuing through 2022. The result is a battery system for Lucid Air that provides safety, performance, and energy density in a form sculpted around the occupant cabin.

Range and efficiency are widely recognized as the most relevant proof points by which EV technical prowess is measured. A few years ago we revealed our alpha prototypes of the Lucid Air and promised over 400 miles range; a reflection of our technology at that time. In the intervening period we have achieved a series of technological breakthroughs, culminating in an unsurpassed degree of energy efficiency. I am therefore pleased that we have consequently achieved an estimated EPA 517 miles of range today whilst also significantly reducing our battery pack’s capacity, thereby reducing vehicle weight and cost, and improving interior space. Such exceptional efficiency, achieved through in-house technology, is undeniably a measure of a true EV tech company. —Peter Rawlinson

The production version of the Lucid Air will debut in an online reveal on 9 September 2020. In addition to the vehicle’s final interior and exterior designs, new details about production specifications, available configurations, and pricing information will also be shared.